Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Gardenhire, & Rep. Rudder Announce $1,807 Technology Grant for Marion Co. Library

September 17, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Todd Gardenhire, and Rep. Iris Rudder today announced a Technology Grant totaling $1,807 for Marion County Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops, software, barcode scanners, and a television.

“This grant empowers our library to offer cutting-edge resources for the benefit of all in Marion County,” said Sen. Gardenhire. “I am proud to have supported this investment in our future; congratulations to all for their efforts in helping secure this award.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Through this increased funding, our library will remain an invaluable resource for learning, innovation, and connection,” said Rep. Rudder. “This investment reaffirms our commitment to prioritizing education and solidifying the academic foundations of current and future leaders in our community and state.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Gardenhire and Rep. Rudder for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Gardenhire’s and Rep. Rudder’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###