Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Hensley, & Rep. Warner Announce $3,735 Technology Grant for Marshall Co. Memorial Library

September 17, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Joey Hensley, and Rep. Todd Warner today announced a Technology Grant totaling $3,735 for Marshall County Memorial Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops, laptops, and tablets.

“Libraries are more than just books; they’re community hubs,” said Sen. Hensley. “I’m thrilled to support this grant, which will help our library offer even more to those who seek knowledge and opportunity in our growing community.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Our library is now better equipped to offer state-of-the-art technology to patrons,” said Rep. Warner. “This grant ensures more in Marshall County have access to technological resources in our ever-changing digital world.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Hensley and Rep. Warner for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Hensley’s and Rep. Warner’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###