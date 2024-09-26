Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Yager, & Rep. Butler Announce $5,259 in Technology Grants for Morgan Co. Public Libraries

September 17, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Ken Yager, and Rep. Ed Butler today announced Technology Grants totaling $5,259 for Libraries in Morgan County.

Specifically, Deer Lodge Public Library will receive $2,231 to cover the cost of desktops and software. Additionally, Petros Public Library will receive $1,087 for an automation system, barcode scanner, and a receipt printer. Sunbright Public Library and Wartburg Public Library will receive $900 and $1,041 each. The funds will assist with the costs of an automation system, barcode scanner, desktop, software, and headphones.

“This grant strengthens our local libraries as local technological resources for Morgan County,” said Sen. Yager. “Through this continued support, our libraries are well-prepared to help current and future generations develop essential skills for success in today’s digital world.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Libraries in Morgan County will now have a greater capacity to offer cutting-edge technology to the citizens they serve,” said Rep. Butler. “This will ensure more have increased access to critical resources that address their immediate, emerging, and long-term needs.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Yager and Rep. Butler for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Yager’s and Rep. Butler’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

