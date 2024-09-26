California continues to lead in the fight against hate

CA vs Hate

In 2023, Governor Newsom launched CA vs Hate, California’s first-ever multilingual statewide hotline and resource network that provides a safe, anonymous reporting option for victims and witnesses of hate. Whether people report to CA vs Hate online or by phone, they are eligible to receive free care coordination to ensure they can access resources and support, including legal, financial, mental health, and mediation services.

In the program’s first full year, more than 1,000 people have reported across nearly 80% of California’s counties. You can call and get support at 833-8-NO-HATE or by going to CAvsHate.org.

Targeted Grant Programs

Last year, after heightened fear of violence due to conflicts in the Middle East and the troubling trend of hate-fueled attacks across the country, Governor Newsom increased funding for the nonprofit security grant program by over 35%, providing $78 million for nonprofits to improve safety and security.

These targeted grants are part of a broader strategy to enhance the state’s response to hate, including through the Stop the Hate grant program that supports the ability of community organizations to provide direct services to people impacted by hate and Ethnic Media Outreach grants to help ensure those often most frequently targeted for hate have in-language, culturally-competent information about the resources available to them.

Community Conflict Mediation

California is one of the only states in the nation with a team of mediators to directly engage communities and local leaders to manage and constructively resolve conflict related to hate and discrimination. Often working behind the scenes to facilitate dialog, provide training, and design conflict resolution processes, California’s trained, neutral mediators help minimize the potential for hate-motivated violence. Their work runs in parallel to the individualized CA vs Hate hotline services available statewide and offers an important tool to support community-wide resolutions.

Bringing Together Experts

California is committed to bringing communities together to adequately understand the scope of hate and address it. In 2021, Governor Newsom signed legislation establishing the California Commission on the State of Hate to monitor and track hate and recommend policy to the Governor and Legislature. In 2023, Governor Newsom signed legislation requiring state and local law enforcement agencies to adopt a hate crime policy. From holding public community forums to issuing reports advancing the study of hate, the Commission is carrying forward the state’s commitment to being responsive to its communities and complements ongoing work by the Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education to help curb the risk of violent extremism.

About United Against Hate Week

UAHW is a call for local civic action to put a stop to the hate, discrimination, and implicit biases that negatively impact our diverse communities, neighborhoods, and cities. The week, which began in California and has since spread to cities across the country, was initially created by local government and community leaders in response to white supremacist rallies in Berkeley and San Francisco. Through local events, sharing stories, holding rallies, and connecting with local institutions, UAHW, which runs from September 21 to September 27, is about working together to help combat a national and statewide increase in reports of hate.

To learn how you can get involved and see the list of events taking place across the country, visit the United Against Hate Week 2024 Event Calendar.