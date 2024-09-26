Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Shares Tumble After WSJ Reports DOJ Probe Amid Investor Class Actions - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super Micro, the beleaguered data center technology company, is facing a federal criminal investigation after a critical report by short-seller Hindenburg Research, according to the Wall Street Journal. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Francisco has reportedly contacted individuals with potential knowledge of accounting irregularities at the company, according to sources familiar with the matter. The news sent Super Micro's shares plummeting by as much as 18.5% in intraday trading.



1st Class Period: Aug. 10, 2021 – Aug. 26, 2024

2nd Class Period: Aug. 31, 2023 – Aug. 28, 2024

3rd Class Period: Feb. 2, 2021 – Aug. 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline for All Class Actions: Oct. 29, 2024

This latest development adds to the mounting pressure on the company, which is already embroiled in three separate class-action lawsuits alleging false and misleading statements by its executives.

The lawsuits, which echo claims made by Hindenburg, accuse Super Micro of overstating revenue, understating expenses, rehiring executives involved in past accounting scandals, and engaging in undisclosed related-party transactions. The company has also faced scrutiny for continuing to export products to restricted regions.

Following the release of Hindenburg's report, Super Micro announced a delay in its Form 10-K filing, citing the need for additional time to assess its internal controls.

Since the allegations surfaced, the company’s shares have declined by over 30%.

Prominent shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is now investigating the matter. “Our firm is actively investigating Super Micro’s internal controls and financial reporting practices,” said Reed Kathrein, the firm's partner leading the investigation. “We are closely monitoring the DOJ’s investigation and will take appropriate action to protect the interests of our clients.”

