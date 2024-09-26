PETTINA VELEZ INVITES READERS ON AN ARTISTIC ALPHABET JOURNEY WITH WILD ANIMALS

Learn Your ABC's Through Art with Me

Author Pettina Velez welcomes readers to explore new elements through her hand-painted illustrations.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pettina Velez ’s “Learn Your ABC's Through Art with Me” is a beautifully hand-painted children's book that not only teaches the alphabet but also kindles a love for art. Each letter comes to life with acrylic paintings of wild animals from around the world, making learning both visually captivating and fun. The book combines education with creativity, and it offers an inspiring experience for young readers.A review from the US Review of Books by Michael Radon says that "Children will get the opportunity to learn not only about the letters of the alphabet but a diverse selection of animals from around the globe. Some of these creatures will be familiar, while others may have parents and kids heading to the Internet or the zoo to catch a glimpse of them in action. The large illustrations have defined brushstrokes that give a sense of texture, capturing the attention of even the youngest potential readers and encouraging them to reach out and touch the page, including the letter itself. By getting more than one sense involved, this book will be something that children want to interact with and help them get started on the path to reading many more wonderful books of all shapes and sizes."Pettina Velez’s “Learn Your ABC's Through Art with Me” is now available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other digital bookstores. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

