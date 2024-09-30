Vernon Oakes of Everything Co-op to be Inducted into the 2024 Cooperative Hall of Fame

Vernon Oakes, Everything Co-op

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, The Cooperative Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to cooperatives

My heart has been bubbling over with pride over a group of people I respect recognizing my work and honoring me by inducting me into the Cooperative Hall of Fame. I am honored.” — Vernon Oakes

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vernon Oakes, host of the popular radio show Everything Co-op, will be honored with induction into the prestigious Cooperative Hall of Fame on October 3, 2024. The induction ceremony will take place at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, DC, celebrating Oakes’ significant contributions to the cooperative movement. "My heart has been bubbling over with pride over a group of people I respect recognizing my work and honoring me by inducting me into the Cooperative Hall of Fame. I am honored", said Oakes.

Vernon Oakes has been a tireless advocate for cooperatives, using his platform to educate and inspire countless individuals about the power and potential of cooperative business models. His weekly broadcast, Everything Co-op, has become a cornerstone for cooperative education, featuring interviews with leaders and innovators in the cooperative sector. This year, Oakes will celebrate his 400th guest on the show, marking a decade of impactful broadcasting.

Reared in Bluefield, West Virginia, Oakes overcame numerous challenges, including a speech impediment and likely dyslexia, to achieve academic and professional success. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Bluefield State College, a master’s degree in mathematics from Penn State, and an MBA from Stanford University. His journey into the cooperative world began in 1993 when he started managing housing cooperatives in Washington, DC, which ignited his passion for cooperative ownership and governance.

As president of the National Association of Housing Cooperatives’ Board of Directors, Oakes has been a respected spokesperson and advocate for housing cooperatives. His dedication to the cooperative movement has earned him this well-deserved recognition.

The Cooperative Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be part of a series of events celebrating cooperative leaders and their contributions. The evening will include a reception, a panel discussion with the inductees, and the formal induction ceremony.

Event Details:

Date: October 3, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Location: Hamilton Hotel, Washington, DC

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, please visit Cooperative Hall of Fame.

About Everything Co-op: Everything Co-op is a weekly radio show that explores the impact of cooperatives on communities and economies. Hosted by Vernon Oakes, the show features interviews with cooperative leaders and advocates, providing insights into the cooperative movement’s successes and challenges.

For more information about Vernon Oakes and his contributions to the cooperative movement, please visit NCBA CLUSA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.