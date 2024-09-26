Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Walley, Rep. Gant, & Rep. Shaw Announce $7,002 in Technology Grants for Hardeman Co. Public Libraries

September 10, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Page Walley, State Rep. Ron Gant, and State Rep. Johnny Shaw today announced a Technology Grant totaling $1,572 for the Bolivar - Hardeman County Library, a $1,730 Technology Grant for the Lee Ola Roberts Library, and a $3,700 Technology Grant for the Middleton Community Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops, monitors, a webcam, children’s tablets, networking hardware, and a television.

“Libraries play a crucial role in promoting literacy, education, and community engagement through technological access,” said Sen. Walley. “These grants are an important investment, ensuring our libraries continue supporting individuals and families within our growing community.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office.

“Libraries serve as community hubs that offer space for learning and personal growth,” Rep. Gant said. “This investment will allow them to enhance their technological services so that more lives can be enriched. We congratulate everyone who worked diligently to secure these funds for our community.”

These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Our libraries are essential community assets, providing access to vital technological resources,” said Rep. Shaw. “This grant will support critical upgrades to ensure our libraries remain a central part in solidifying the academic trajectories of current and future generations of citizens in Hardeman County.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Walley, Rep. Gant, and Rep. Shaw for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Walley’s, Rep. Gant’s, and Rep. Shaw’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###