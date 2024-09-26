Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Stevens, Rep. Hurt, & Rep. Martin Announce $6,978 in Technology Grants for Gibson Public Libraries

September 9, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. John Stevens, State Rep. Chris Hurt, and State Rep. Brock Martin today announced a Technology Grant totaling $3,675 for the Gibson County Memorial Library, as well as a $3,303 Technology Grant for the Mildred G. Fields Memorial Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops, a children's workstation, a color printer, and a poster printer.

“By providing our libraries with enhanced technology, we’re strengthening our commitment to education for current and future generations,” said Sen. Stevens. “These grants will empower our citizens to innovate and thrive in an ever-evolving world.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Supporting our public libraries is an investment in Gibson County’s future,” Rep. Hurt and Rep. Martin said in a joint statement. “These grants will ensure our community has access to the essential digital resources necessary for success.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Stevens, Rep. Hurt, and Rep. Martin for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Stevens’, Rep. Hurt’s, and Rep. Martin’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###