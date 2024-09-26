Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Southerland, Rep. Eldridge, & Rep. Faison Announce $3,254 Technology Grant for Morristown - Hamblen Library

September 10, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Steve Southerland, State Rep. Rick Eldridge, and State Rep. Jeremy Faison today announced a Technology Grant totaling $3,254 for the Morristown - Hamblen Library. These funds will help cover the cost of laptops and a book scanner.

“Morristown-Hamblen Library is a cornerstone in our community,” said Sen. Southerland. “Through this technology grant, our library will continue serving as the center for education and innovation.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Libraries provide access to valuable services that enhance education and connectivity in our communities,” Rep. Faison and Rep. Eldridge said in a joint statement. “This investment will ensure residents continue to have access to critical technological resources that can enrich their lives. We look forward to the positive impact this funding will have in Hamblen County.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Southerland, Rep. Eldridge, and Rep. Faison for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Southerland’s, Rep. Eldridge’s, and Rep. Faison’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

