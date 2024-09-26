Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Jackson, Rep. Todd, & Rep. Shaw Announce $6,256 Technology Grant for Jackson - Madison County Library

September 26, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Ed Jackson, State Rep. Chris Todd, and State Rep. Johnny Shaw today announced a Technology Grant totaling $6,256 for the Jackson-Madison County Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops, laptops, software, networking equipment, and printers.

“Jackson-Madison County Library is a community cornerstone,” said Sen. Jackson. “Through this grant funding, our library will remain a vital technological hub for education and innovation within our community.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office.

“Libraries provide access to critical services that enhance education and connectivity in Jackson and Madison County,” Rep. Todd said. “This investment will ensure our library continues to meet the evolving needs in our growing community.”

These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“This grant reaffirms our commitment to education, providing more citizens in Madison County with access to increased technological resources,” Rep. Shaw said. “Libraries are crucial to our community’s current and future success, and these funds will help maintain and enhance services provided to our citizens through our library.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Jackson, Rep. Todd, and Rep. Shaw for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Jackson’s, Rep. Todd’s, and Rep. Shaw’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

