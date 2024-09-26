Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Stevens, Rep. Darby, & Rep. Reedy Announce $2,612 Technology Grant for W. G. Rhea Public Library

September 10, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. John Stevens, State Rep. Tandy Darby, and State Rep. Jay Reedy today announced a Technology Grant totaling $2,612 for the W. G. Rhea Public Library. The funds will help cover the cost of a laptop, software, a printer, and a tablet.

“By securing these funds, we are providing new resources to better support the W.G. Rhea Public Library,” said Sen. Stevens. “This will ensure our local library remains an invaluable asset to all who visit it.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Libraries are essential community assets that provide access to valuable education and lifelong learning opportunities,” Rep. Darby and Rep. Reedy said in a joint statement. “These funds will ensure they continue to offer important services and programs that address the evolving needs of patrons.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded to 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Stevens, Rep. Darby, and Rep. Reedy for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Stevens’, Rep. Darby’s, and Rep. Reedy’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###