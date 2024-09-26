Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Niceley, Rep. Faison, & Rep. Farmer Announce $8,202 in Technology Grants for Jefferson Co. Public Libraries

September 10, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Frank Niceley, State Rep. Jeremy Faison, and State Rep. Andrew Farmer today announced a Technology Grant totaling $1,607 for the Dandridge Memorial Library, $2,550 for the Jefferson City Public Library, $600 for the Parrott-Wood Memorial Library, and $3,445 for the White Pine Public Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops, software, a television, a receipt printer, and networking hardware.

“Public libraries are invaluable assets that provide free access to knowledge and resources for citizens,” said Sen. Niceley. “These grants will strengthen our libraries’ capabilities to serve the community and support lifelong learning for everyone.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Libraries are incredible assets that provide access to a variety of books, technology, and educational programs,” Rep. Faison and Rep. Farmer said in a joint statement. “This investment in our libraries will ensure they remain essential centers for learning and community engagement.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded to 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Niceley, Rep. Faison, and Rep. Farmer for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Niceley’s, Rep. Faison’s, and Rep. Farmer’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

