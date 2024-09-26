Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Walley, Rep. Capley, & Rep. Haston Announce $2,887 Technology Grant for Hardin Co. Library

September 13, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Page Walley, State Rep. Kip Capley, and State Rep. Kirk Haston today announced a Technology Grant totaling $2,887 for the Hardin County Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops and networking hardware.

“Increasing access to technological resources through our local library is critical for our sustained success in Hardin County,” said Sen. Walley. “This grant will enable our library to improve the overall quality of life for citizens.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Local libraries are vital in helping develop our next generation of leaders,” Rep. Haston and Rep. Capley said in a joint statement. “These technology upgrades will ensure patrons continue to have access to quality equipment and services that can enrich their lives. We look forward to the positive results this investment will have in Hardin County.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Walley, Rep. Capley, and Rep. Haston for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Walley’s, Rep. Capley’s, and Rep. Haston’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###