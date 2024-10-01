FLORA’s Waterfront Residences and Commercial Space Offer Art-Centric Living in Denver

Exterior of FLORA Building Interior of FLORA Unit Edee Anesi

Luxurious residences offer multiple floorplans, over 7,500 square feet of amenities, and 15,000 square feet of office and retail space

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FLORA, a premier mixed-use development in Denver’s River North (RiNo) Art District, is announcing that its 92 waterfront apartments and 15,000 square feet of commercial space are now available for lease, offering a living and working experience adjacent to the vibrant RiNo ArtPark and Promenade.

The versatile floorplans throughout the 12-story building range from studios to one-, two-, and three-bedroom options, including seven penthouses.

Carefully curated alongside landmarks like The Source, Mission Ballroom, and Denver Central Market, FLORA invites residents of these luxury Denver apartments to embrace a lifestyle marked by culture and creativity.

“FLORA embodies our enthusiasm for RiNo,” said Edee Anesi, FLORA’s lead developer. “The uniqueness of the space mirrors the expressiveness and imagination evident in the neighborhood. The people who live and work in RiNo truly care about the community, and it’s been inspiring to connect with residents and business owners who have a shared commitment to RiNo’s culture. We’re excited to welcome new residents and businesses to FLORA.”

FLORA’s proximity to RiNo’s ArtPark and Promenade means access to coveted green space along the Platte River. The area features a park perfect for active residents and their dogs, a Denver Public Library branch, new restaurants, Alto Gallery, and RedLine Contemporary Art Center, among other notable studios and galleries. Biking enthusiasts can also ride the South Platte River Trail to the Cherry Creek Trail, easily connecting to another one of Denver’s cultural districts.

Located steps away from the 38th Street Light Rail Station on the Platte River, FLORA blends urban convenience with waterfront living, boasting over 7,500 square feet of exclusive resident amenities, including:

-Secure parking

-Community lounge with fireplace

-Outdoor lounge and firepit with scenic mountain views

-Fully-equipped kitchen and gas grills

-Year-round, six-foot-deep pool with hot tub

-State-of-the-art fitness center

-Private conference room and business center

-Secured bike storage with a repair station

Initially conceptualized as a for-sale condominium community, the development team saw an opportunity to provide residences for lease while maintaining the commitment to condo-grade construction, ensuring residents enjoy quality craftsmanship throughout the building.

With walkability to RiNo landmarks and easy access to I-70 to get to Denver International Airport or the Rocky Mountains, FLORA’s central location allows residents to enjoy the convenience of the city and the adventure of the Front Range. Most residences feature mountain views and balconies, inviting in the quintessential Colorado outdoor lifestyle.

FLORA also includes over 15,000 square feet of amenitized commercial spaces divided into ground-floor retail, office space on the fourth floor, and versatile retail or office space on the fifth floor, complete with a dedicated elevator and views of the South Platte River.

The commercial space was designed with flexibility in mind, offering businesses, retailers, or restaurants the opportunity to put down roots in an eclectic, ever-evolving Denver neighborhood.

FLORA’s development team includes Edee Anesi, Greg Anesi, Brock Fleming of Belay Development, and Brad Arguello.

This notable team of Denver innovators has spearheaded numerous projects, with Edee Anesi and Greg Anesi leading the design and development of Lumina, a mixed-use development in Denver. Anesi’s background is also steeped in the art world, as she previously worked as an art consultant in Los Angeles and London.

Fleming has an extensive history in Denver, serving as the development manager for Lumina. He was also instrumental in the development of Framework at Sloan's Lake, Pop Denver (multifamily apartments), Condor (townhomes), and Sunnyside Flats, a 15-acre for-sale condo development in Winter Park. Arguello is the force and Co-Founder behind Avanti Food & Beverage and The Market at Malcolm Yards, two renowned food halls in Denver and Minneapolis.

The development team collaborated with local artists, designers, and fabricators to cultivate and maintain the feel of the neighborhood. “We love the idea of creating a place that evolves over time,” shared Anesi. “My background in contemporary art helped shape this project, and it has been a pleasure to work with people who share the same passion and vision for FLORA.”

The artwork throughout FLORA is not merely part of the decor but a deeply ingrained part of the building’s ethos. Each piece has been hand-selected to invoke a sense of the neighborhood’s history and hallmark culture.

The building features artwork by famed street artist Elle, a piece preserved from a demolished RiNo building, as well as a specially commissioned mural by Lindz and Lamb, iconic figures in the RiNo art scene. FLORA also has plans for an evolving art program, including artist residencies and community events.

FLORA offers a front-row seat to the creative pulse of the RiNo neighborhood, a district celebrated for its urban energy and storied industrial history. Living at FLORA means being part of a richly textured hub that includes visual artists, designers, craft distillers, brewers, and coffee roasters.

The neighborhood's street art and murals, found around nearly every corner, infuse the area with a dynamic energy that makes FLORA a living, artful addition to the RiNo skyline.

To learn more about FLORA’s available floor plans and commercial space, please visit florarino.com.

An Inside Look at FLORA

Legal Disclaimer:

