Westbound Interstate 10 to close between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and US 60 (Sept. 27-30)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and expect to use detours as westbound I-10 will be closed between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, for a traffic shift and paving work. At the same time, westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between US 60 and SR 143 and the following ramps will be closed:

The ramps from Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) to westbound I-10

The HOV ramp from westbound US 60 to westbound I-10

The following ramps will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30:

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard/Sundust Road, Chandler Boulevard, Ray, Warner, Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads.

The westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural road and Mill Avenue

Westbound I-10 detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure.

Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the closure by using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Airport access: Drivers traveling westbound on I-10 and US 60 heading to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport should use northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and use the Sky Harbor Boulevard entrance.

*Note: When westbound I-10 reopens, drivers will have an additional access point to enter the westbound Collector Distributor (CD) Roads, located just north of Baseline Road. This additional access point will not have access to eastbound US 60 but will have access to SR 143, Broadway Road and 40th Street. More information on CD roads can be found at www.i10broadwaycurve.com/findyourlane

Please note: The Arizona Department of The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to use designated detours when there are closures on state highways. Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.