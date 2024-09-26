NAHJ opens nominations for Excelencia Leadership Awards, announces LA benefit for next generation of Latino journalists

NAHJ and CCNMA are partnering for the first annual Excelencia Awards & Next Gen Benefit

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists announces that the first annual Excelencia Awards & NextGen Benefit will be held on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.

The Excelencia Awards and NextGen Benefit is a platform to recognize, empower, and connect the exceptional Latina leaders who are making a significant difference in our community.” — NAHJ Executive Director Yaneth Guillen-Diaz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ), in partnership with the California Chicano News Media Association (CCNMA), is excited to launch the Excelencia Awards & NextGen Benefit , a prestigious gala celebrating excellence in Hispanic journalism and supporting the future of Latino journalists. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, December 7th, at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.In celebration of NAHJ’s 40th anniversary, the Excelencia Awards will spotlight Latina leadership, paying tribute to the influential contributions of Latina journalists who have shaped the media landscape and inspired future generations. As a joint event with CCNMA, the evening will celebrate the longstanding collaboration between the two organizations, which dates back to CCNMA’s instrumental role in founding NAHJ in 1984.“The Excelencia Awards and NextGen Benefit is more than just a gathering; it’s a platform to recognize, empower, and connect the exceptional Latina leaders who are making a significant difference in our community,” says Yaneth Guillen-Diaz, NAHJ’s Executive Director.The gala will raise funds for NAHJ’s NextGen programs, including scholarships, mentorship opportunities, internships, and workshops aimed at empowering aspiring Hispanic journalists. Proceeds will directly contribute to fostering diversity and inclusion in media, ensuring the Hispanic community is accurately represented.This year’s award categories include:- National Latina Journalist of the Year: Recognizing a Latina journalist for outstanding contributions to the field.- National Student of the Year: Celebrating a high school or college student excelling in journalism and leadership.- Ñ Legacy Award: Honoring a journalist with over 10 years of experience who has significantly contributed to the Hispanic community.- Corporate Diversity Award: Recognizing a corporation advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in journalism.-Volunteer/Community Award: Celebrating an NAHJ member for exceptional service to the organization.CCNMA is also seeking nominations for its annual list of the Most Influential Latina Journalists List.Nominations for the Excelencia Awards are now open until October 15, 2024. NAHJ encourages submissions of individuals and organizations who exemplify excellence and leadership in the Hispanic/Latino community. By attending the event, participants will not only honor the contributions of these leaders but also play a crucial role in supporting the next generation of Hispanic journalists.For more information or to submit nominations, please visit nahj.org/excelencia/ or contact NAHJ directly at nahj@nahj.org.For questions regarding sponsor opportunities, please contact:Diana MaltezDirector of DevelopmentEmail: dmaltez@nahj.org###About NAHJThe National Association of Hispanic Journalists is an educational and charitable association dedicated to the recognition and professional advancement of Hispanic students, professionals, and educators in the field of journalism. NAHJ focuses heavily on advocacy, addressing injustices and political issues that affect Latino journalists throughout the country, while also supporting a growing network of members and chapters. For more information please visit NAHJ.org or follow us on X @NAHJ.About CCNMAThe California Chicano News Media Association (CCNMA) is the oldest organization for journalists of color in the United States, promoting diversity in the media by providing support to Latino journalists and students pursuing careers in journalism.

