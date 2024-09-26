TravelingWiki Grows its Midwest US Resources Via Engagement at Wisconsin State Capitol & via Autism Society of Wisconsin

TravelingWiki Foundation Engaging Recently with Wisconsin State Senator Dora Drake (Note: Photo from Prior Engagement with the Senator.)

TravelingWiki Foundation Grows its Midwest US Resources Via Meeting at Wisconsin State Capitol & Engagement With the Executive Director of Autism Society of WI

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TravelingWiki Foundation announces its meeting at the Wisconsin State Capitol with Amanda Puccini, State Senate Staff for Wisconsin State Senator Dora Drake, who TravelingWiki Foundation met in Chicago a few weeks prior. TravelingWiki Foundation also traveled to Oshkosh, Wisconsin to engage with the Executive Director of the Autism Society of Wisconsin, one of many Autism Society chapters that TravelingWiki Foundation is engaging across the United States. The discussions surrounded TravelingWiki Foundation’s growth in employment and travel non-profit resources, now offered in 11 languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Mandarin, Japanese, Hebrew, Arabic, Portuguese, Russian & Hindi.

TravelingWiki Foundation is the largest non-profit online resource globally to document resources for the non-visible disability community at US Airports. As part of that work, calls are referred to TravelingWiki Foundation from a variety of sources to serve the traveling public with information about free resources that are now offered in 11 languages. TravelingWiki Foundation is also a leader in job match facilitation for the Autism community. Recent engagement in Iowa has included an interview broadcast across Iowa with the local ABC affiliate (http://alturl.com/5r4jd).

In advance of TravelingWiki Foundation expanding its services in Wisconsin, TravelingWiki Foundation is attending a series of Colorado and Midwest US meetings. During those events, TravelingWiki Foundation announced three expanded lines offering free phone-based resources: (1) 641-7-AUTISM; (2) 224-NO-BULLY; and (3) 781-2-TRAVEL. In addition, services are offered via @TravelingWiki on YouTube.com. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served. TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously. The expanded phone lines are emblematic of the rapid growth of free services offered by TravelingWiki Foundation as well as the engagement from across the world as to our services offered in 11 languages.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “The extension of services in Wisconsin is critical to continue to grow the reach of free services throughout the Midwest US. it is an honor to meet with governmental and non profit resources statewide as part of these initiatives. We stand ready to assist with those community members throughout Wisconsin and beyond in the areas we serve with free resources in 11 languages.”

More information about the Wisconsin, Midwest US and Far West US engagement this week is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at (641) 7-AUTISM or TravelingWiki.com.

Connect With The Above Stakeholder:

TravelingWiki Foundation Website: http://www.TravelingWiki.com

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube.com)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn: http://www.JonathanSutter.com

