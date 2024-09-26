Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Reeves, & Rep. Hale Announce $11,296 Technology Grant for Cannon Co. Library System

September 4, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Shane Reeves, and State Rep. Michael Hale today announced a Technology Grant totaling $11,296 for the Cannon County Library System. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops and laptops.

“Libraries provide access to information, technology, and educational opportunities,” said Sen. Reeves. “These funds will enable our library to better address technological needs and expand critical services to the citizens it serves.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Supporting our public libraries will help ensure they remain accessible and enriching resources for everyone,” Rep. Hale said. “These grants will enable our local library system to modernize technological resources, so it remains a beacon of knowledge and opportunity within Cannon County.”

This year $373,869 in technology grant funding was awarded to 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used for the purchase or replacement of computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Reeves and Rep. Hale for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen Reeves’ and Rep. Hale’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###