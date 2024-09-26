Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,193 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,068 in the last 365 days.

Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Reeves, & Rep. Hale Announce $11,296 Technology Grant for Cannon Co. Library System

September 4, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Shane Reeves, and State Rep. Michael Hale today announced a Technology Grant totaling $11,296 for the Cannon County Library System. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops and laptops.

“Libraries provide access to information, technology, and educational opportunities,” said Sen. Reeves. “These funds will enable our library to better address technological needs and expand critical services to the citizens it serves.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Supporting our public libraries will help ensure they remain accessible and enriching resources for everyone,” Rep. Hale said. “These grants will enable our local library system to modernize technological resources, so it remains a beacon of knowledge and opportunity within Cannon County.”

This year $373,869 in technology grant funding was awarded to 98 libraries across the state.  These grants are used for the purchase or replacement of computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Reeves and Rep. Hale for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen Reeves’ and Rep. Hale’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.” 

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Reeves, & Rep. Hale Announce $11,296 Technology Grant for Cannon Co. Library System

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more