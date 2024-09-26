Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Hensley, & Rep. Doggett Announce $4,406 in Technology Grants for Giles Co. Public Libraries

September 9, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Joey Hensley, and State Rep. Clay Doggett today announced a Technology Grant totaling $1,230 for the Ardmore Public Library, as well as a $3,176 Technology Grant for the Giles County Public Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops, software, and a laptop.

“Libraries have always been the heartbeat of our communities,” said Sen. Hensley. “These grants not only keep that heartbeat in rhythm, but they also ensure our libraries can adapt to meet the emerging demands of the 21st century.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Libraries serve as educational hubs that provide access to valuable resources and services,” Rep. Doggett said. “These funds will ensure citizens continue to have the opportunities they deserve to learn and grow. I look forward to the positive results this investment will have in Giles County.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Hensley and Rep. Doggett for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Hensley’s and Rep. Doggett’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###