Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Stevens, & Rep. Reedy Announce $5,000 Technology Grant for Benton Co. Library

September 9, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. John Stevens, and State Rep. Jay D. Reedy today announced a Technology Grant totaling $5,000 for the Benton County Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops.

“Libraries provide invaluable resources to citizens, offering access to technology and educational opportunities,” said Sen. Stevens. “These funds will enable Benton County Library to continue serving as a pivotal community hub for learning and engagement.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

"This grant reaffirms our commitment to education through enhanced technological resources," Rep. Reedy said. “Our library plays a crucial role in providing free access to knowledge, and this investment will strengthen the services they provide."

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded to 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Stevens and Rep. Reedy for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Stevens’ and Rep. Reedy’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

