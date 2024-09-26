Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Crowe, & Rep. Hill Announce $585 Technology Grant for Johnson Co. Public Library

September 9, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Rusty Crowe, and State Rep. Timothy Hill today announced a Technology Grant totaling $585 for the Johnson County Public Library. These funds will help cover the cost of a desktop and a projector.

“Libraries play a crucial role in promoting literacy, education, and community engagement,” said Sen. Crowe. “This grant is an important investment that will ensure Johnson County Public Library continues meeting unique needs within our community.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Public libraries play a vital role in promoting lifelong learning opportunities in our community,” Rep. Hill said. “This grant will ensure residents continue to have access to high-quality programs and technological resources that can enrich their lives.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded to 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Crowe and Rep. Hill for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Crowe’s and Rep. Hill’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla. ###