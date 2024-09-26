Laurie Stewart Named One of American Banker’s “Most Powerful Women to Watch”

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Banker names Laurie Stewart, President and CEO of Sound Community Bank, as one of The Most Powerful Women to Watch in 2024.



Now celebrating its 22nd anniversary, American Banker’s The Most Powerful Women in Banking™ program recognizes individuals and teams for demonstrating exceptional leadership skills, strong business performance, and a commitment to driving real outcomes for diversity, equity, and inclusion in financial services. As part of this program, the Most Powerful Women to Watch rankings highlight influential leaders from top banks and financial institutions.

“Keep your eyes on these women in the years ahead,” said Chana Schoenberger, Editor-in-Chief of American Banker. ”They exemplify modern leadership, with significant contributions to both their businesses and the industry at large. It hasn’t been an easy year for bank and financial institutions, but progress continues – not by chance, but through the determined efforts of these women.”

The honorees will be recognized at THE MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN BANKING Gala, scheduled for October 24, 2024, at The Glasshouse in New York City.

Stewart recently celebrated 34 years with Sound Community Bank. In this span, Stewart led the organization's conversion from a $38 million dollar credit union to a $1 billion publicly traded commercial bank. Active in the industry, Stewart was one of 14 bankers selected to serve on the inaugural FDIC Community Bank Advisory Board. She is active in trade associations, having served two terms as Chair of the WBA and as Chair of the ABA’s flagship Governmental Affairs Committee. Stewart ascended to Chairperson of the American Bankers Association Board of Directors, becoming only the third woman to hold this role in nearly 150 years. She served two consecutive terms on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and is currently serving on the 12th District Head Office Board. She also served as Chair of the National Arthritis Foundation Board of Directors and is a former Chair of the Woodland Park Zoo. Ms. Stewart is the current Secretary/Treasurer of the Jamestown/S’Klallam CDFI. She is the only non-tribal member of the CDFI Board.

Established in 1953, Sound Community Bank is a full-service bank providing personal and business banking services in communities across the greater Puget Sound region. The Seattle-based company operates banking offices in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Jefferson, and Clallam Counties and on the web at www.soundcb.com. Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBC). On June 30, 2024, Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. reported total assets of $1.1 billion.

