Resemble AI and Carahsoft Partner to Transform Public Sector With Voice AI Technology and Advanced Deepfake Detection

Augments Operations With Generative AI, Safeguards Assets and Identifies AI Deepfake Threats

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resemble AI, a leader in generative voice artificial intelligence, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Resemble AI’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading real-time generative voice technology and deepfake detection solution available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“The partnership with Carahsoft enables our Public Sector customers to deploy our solutions quickly, including crucial deepfake detection solutions that can be set up in minutes,” said Zohaib Ahmed, CEO and co-founder of Resemble AI. “Our technology is designed to work in unique scenarios where agencies operate in air-gapped or offline environments, ensuring the security and reliability they expect.”

Resemble AI, with a long-standing commitment to responsible voice cloning technology, places ethics at the core of its development process. Its generative voice AI technology and Resemble Detect solution offer Government agencies a wide range of possibilities to augment operations with generative voice AI to safeguard assets and identify AI deepfake threats. By leveraging this technology, agencies can create realistic, ethical and personalized voice content at scale to systematically transform operations. The company also tackles AI deepfake fraud by providing tools for detecting and preventing the misuse of synthetic voices, thus ensuring security and content integrity.

“With the increasing demand for authentic digital communication, our partnership with Resemble AI will allow Public Sector agencies to quickly implement secure audio intelligence to help streamline decision making and protect against potential threats,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with Resemble AI and our reseller partners to provide its solutions to agencies seeking a way to implement artificial intelligence into their initiatives.”

Resemble AI’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Resemble AI team at Carahsoft at (703) 921-4160 or Resemble.AI@carahsoft.com; or visit Resemble AI’s Carahsoft microsite.

About Resemble AI

Resemble AI is a research and development lab focused on the creation of Generative Voice AI models being used by some of the largest media, gaming, financial and telecom companies. Whether it's transferring a voice into dozens of other languages, creating thousands of dynamic personalized messages from celebrities, or building unique real-time conversational agents, Resemble AI makes it possible to create content that was previously impossible. From its inception, the company has prioritized ethics in the development and application of its AI voice generation technology. Resemble AI is a pioneer in creating solutions that ensure the safe deployment of Generative Voice AI, including speaker identification, watermarking, and deepfake detection technology.

Contact

Shelby Busen

650-769–4701

news@talesplash.com



About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.