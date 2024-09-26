Money Vehicle and Cooper Medical School’s JUMP High Partner with Malcolm Jenkins Foundation to Teach NJ HS Financial Lit

By providing financial literacy education alongside our traditional science and medical curriculum, we are preparing our students with a holistic set of skills that will serve them well” — Guy Hewlett, MD, CMSRU

CAMDEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s world, financial literacy is essential, especially for Black and Brown communities, where early financial education can play a transformative role. Cooper Medical School of Rowan University (CMSRU) is excited to announce a new partnership to bring “ Closing the Wealth Gap ” to Camden high school students through its Junior Urban Medical Pioneers High School Academy (JUMP High).In collaboration with The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation (TMJF) and partner Money Vehicle LLC , 15 high school seniors and their parents will participate in this comprehensive financial literacy course. The initiative is designed to empower students and their families with the critical financial skills and knowledge needed to build a secure and prosperous future.Beginning on October 12, 2024, former NFL teammates Malcolm Jenkins and Jedidiah Collins will team up once again to launch the Closing the Wealth Gap financial literacy course, powered by Money Vehicle. The program will be held once a month at CMSRU for two-hour sessions on seven selected Saturdays.Through a train-the-trainer model, the program will be facilitated by CMSRU medical students who have received specialized training and will serve as ambassadors to effectively deliver the curriculum. The collaboration aligns with CMSRU’s commitment to supporting underrepresented and financially disadvantaged students by equipping them with valuable life skills in addition to scientific and medical education.The JUMP High program provides mentorship and exposure to the medical field for high school students who excel in math and science. Through this partnership, JUMP High is expanding its educational offerings to include financial literacy, addressing a critical need among young adults who are preparing for their futures. The new course will cover key topics such as earning and creating income, planning for the future, understanding credit and debt, investing principles, and navigating financial risks.“This partnership with The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation represents an exciting expansion of our JUMP High program,” said Guy Hewlett, MD, associate dean for diversity and community affairs at CMSRU. “By providing financial literacy education alongside our traditional science and medical curriculum, we are preparing our students with a holistic set of skills that will serve them well throughout their lives. We are grateful to TMJF and Money Vehicle LLC for their commitment to the Camden community and look forward to a successful collaboration.”“I’m thrilled to join Cooper Medical School’s efforts in ensuring that JUMP High students are fully prepared for their bright futures by learning how to manage money and build lasting wealth. This partnership will empower them with essential financial skills that will serve them for a lifetime” said Malcolm Jenkins, Founder and Chairman of TMJF.“We are excited to offer a two-generational approach to financial literacy, impacting not only high school students but also their families. By equipping both generations with essential financial knowledge, we are creating a ripple effect that can uplift entire communities. What’s equally exciting is that CMSRU medical students are playing a key role in delivering this program, enhancing their own understanding of financial wellness while developing critical leadership skills. Together, we are building a stronger, more financially resilient future for both students and families,” said Gwendolyn V. Jenkins, President & CEO of The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation.In addition to fulfilling New Jersey’s mandate for 2.5 credits in personal finance, “Money Vehicle is excited to be collaborating with CMRSU and The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation to roll out the “Closing the Wealth Gap” financial literacy program in the JUMP High program at CMRUS . The goal is to engage students in a curriculum that will begin a financial plan and support CMSRU in bringing a life skill to the communities around them,” said Jedidiah Collins, CFP, CEO & Founder of Money Vehicle LLC.About Junior Urban Medical Pioneers (JUMP High)The Junior Urban Medical Pioneers High School Academy (JUMP High) is a Saturday program for high school students who excel in math and science. The program’s hands-on activities and interactive learning sessions expose students to applied science and provide an overview of a variety of science and healthcare careers. JUMP High aims to mentor students from groups traditionally underrepresented in medicine and those from financially disadvantaged backgrounds. Through interactions with CMSRU medical students, physicians, and scientists, participants gain insight into medical careers and build meaningful mentoring relationships.About The Malcolm Jenkins FoundationThe Malcolm Jenkins Foundation (TMJF) founded in 2010 is dedicated to empowering youth, particularly in underserved communities, by providing them with resources, experiences, and transformative and innovative learning opportunities and experiences, along with unwavering support to help them succeed in life and become productive contributors to their communities. For more information on The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, please visit: https://themalcolmjenkinsfoundation.org About Money Vehicle LLCMoney Vehicle is an innovative education company dedicated to closing the financial literacy gap in the United States by providing high school students with an engaging, entertaining, and empowering personal finance program. Recognizing the need for financial education, Money Vehicle has developed a comprehensive, interactive curriculum tailored to the needs of today’s youth, setting them up for lifelong financial success.Sharon Clark for CMSRUclarks@rowan.edumobile: 609-410-4066Mona Terrell Wallace for The Malcolm Jenkins Foundationmona@tmjf.org(732) 882-9513 (cell)Jedidiah Collins for Money Vehiclejed@yourmoneyvehicle.com(509) 336-9166 (cell)

