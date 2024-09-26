FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Scott County Closing Sept. 28, Clay and Sioux Counties Reducing Hours

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Scott County Disaster Recovery Center, located at 3506 N. Harrison St. Davenport, Iowa, will close permanently on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. The Disaster Recovery Centers in Clay and Sioux Counties will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday beginning Sept 30.

They are located at:

Clay County Spencer City Hall City Council Chambers 101 W. Fifth St. Spencer, IA 51301 Sioux County City Park Shelter House 1013 13th Ave. Rock Valley, IA 51247

Residents can also register for disaster assistance by:

If you had flood related damage or storm-caused expenses or are self-employed and live in Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Humboldt, Lyon, Monona, O'Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Scott, Sioux and Woodbury counties, FEMA assistance can provide grants to help cover temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster related needs. U.S. Small Business Administration provides loans to help cover home repairs and other disaster-related needs along with business impacts.

Anyone using a relay service, such as a video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Press 2 for Spanish. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.