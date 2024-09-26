Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,106 in the last 365 days.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Scott County Closing Sept. 28, Clay and Sioux Counties Reducing Hours

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Scott County Disaster Recovery Center, located at 3506 N. Harrison St. Davenport, Iowa, will close permanently on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. The Disaster Recovery Centers in Clay and Sioux Counties will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday beginning Sept 30.

They are located at:

Clay County

Spencer City Hall

City Council Chambers

101 W. Fifth St.

Spencer, IA 51301

Sioux County

City Park Shelter House

1013 13th Ave.

Rock Valley, IA 51247

 

 

Residents can also register for disaster assistance by:

If you had flood related damage or storm-caused expenses or are self-employed and live in Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Humboldt, Lyon, Monona, O'Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Scott, Sioux and Woodbury counties, FEMA assistance can provide grants to help cover temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster related needs. U.S. Small Business Administration provides loans to help cover home repairs and other disaster-related needs along with business impacts.

Anyone using a relay service, such as a video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Press 2 for Spanish. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Scott County Closing Sept. 28, Clay and Sioux Counties Reducing Hours

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more