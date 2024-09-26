Renowned conductor Dr. Jason Noble begins fall season with engagements in Australia, New York

Noble’s monthly engagements in conducting, public speaking and educational consulting have allowed him to make an impact around the world

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jason Noble has been making a worldwide impact on classical music in his roles as a conductor, lecturer and educational consultant for over 25 years. He has garnered significant acclaim throughout his career, leading the commission of new works by diverse and emerging composers, in addition to being known for his recognizable energetic lectures, and emotional performances at major concert venues in the United States and around the world.This fall, he will visit Australia after a previous successful consulting residency in Brisbane last February, and lead a number of performances in his home city of New York. He also returns “home” to again conduct the Columbia University Wind Ensemble this fall. With his work and research receiving continued worldwide interest, Noble continues to flourish as a musician and as an educator, and the crescendo of global opportunities indicates that the classical music world should pay attention to this incredible talent.From Sept. 25 - 29, Noble will conduct the State Honours Ensemble Program at Queensland in Brisbane, Australia. From Sept. 30 - Oct. 4, he will be guest speaking and providing educational consulting to institutions in Sydney, Australia, interviewing subjects for an upcoming book release, and guest conducting the Queensland Conservatorium Wind Orchestra in Brisbane.After his return from Australia, Noble will conduct the WBOTS at the Manhattan School of Music and the Hartwick College Honor Band from Oct. 25 - 26 in Oneonta, New York.To close out the year, Noble will conduct the Columbia University Wind Ensemble in Concert for the World Premiere of “The Last Flight Out” by internationally acclaimed Ukrainian-Australian composer Catherine Likhuta on Dec. 9 at the Roone Arledge Theatre in New York.Noble has spent much of his career in K-12 and collegiate education, and his experiences as an educator have shaped his unique views on music and music education, which have led to significant progressive reform and acclaim in the Master of Arts in Teaching curriculum he has helped to reshape and grow with his colleagues at Lehman College-The City University of New York through a “bespoke, boutique” approach inspired by philosopher Maxine Greene – a philosophy on which he frequently speaks. As a consultant, his musical influence continues long after the curtains close, and he aims to help others succeed in the industry and works tirelessly behind the scenes to develop and nurture the careers of his conducting studio and music education graduate students who represent the next generation of leaders in the field.“I am thrilled to return to Australia to conduct so many fantastic bands and orchestras and bring my educational and consulting services to Sydney,” Noble said. “Australia always feels like a ‘home away from home’ to me, because the people are always so welcoming, hospitable, and open to new ideas! This cultural and musical exchange will allow me to continue to gain valuable insights into music education around the world and learn so much from leaders in the field. I can’t wait to bring back the latest research and inspiration from the field to my beloved students in New York. Music is alive and well across the globe, and we are helping build bridges and make new connections together every day!”For more information on Dr. Jason Noble, contact Rhythm Communications at aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com or (404) 310-6559.

