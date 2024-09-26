Gambling Codes of Practice – ATMs, Credit, Protection of Children and Young People, Self Exclusion - screening

The underlying aim is to help ensure that gambling is conducted in a fair and open way; protecting persons under the age of 18 and other vulnerable persons from being harmed or exploited by gambling; and make assistance available to persons who are or may be affected by problems related to gambling.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.