Dickey’s Barbecue Offers Free Pecan Pie with Holiday Pre-Orders

World’s largest barbecue brand offering their traditional Pecan Pie with the Complete Feast

Dallas, TX, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is helping their guests get ahead of the holidays with a FREE Pecan Pie!

Starting on October 1st and running through October 31st, any guest that pre-orders the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Complete Feast will receive one of the Texas-style barbecue brand’s holiday pecan pies for free!

The Complete Feast includes the guests’ choice of a delicious Cajun Turkey, Smoked Turkey, Spiral Cut Ham, or Prime Rib accompanied by their famous Baked Potato Casserole, Green Beans, Cornbread Dressing, gravy and a dozen buttery rolls. This mouthwatering feast will serve 10 to 12 of your hungry holiday guests. Make sure you take advantage of the sweet deal by completing your pre-order either online, in your local Dickey’s franchise store, or through the Dickey’s App.

“We understand the holidays are a busy and expensive time of year for our guests,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Therefore, we’re happy to offer a free treat along with our Complete Feast to help alleviate the seasonal stress a bit.”

Dickey’s also offers a variety of smaller and/or larger meal options during the holiday season. Including their popular Holiday Big Yellow Box and many al a carte items. You can view their entire holiday menu by visiting www.dickeys.com.

“At Dickey’s we love being your one-stop shop for everything you need to impress your family and friends during the holidays,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group. “So let us do the cooking this year and come get a free pecan pie with your Complete Feast.”

Always been a fan of Dickey’s Barbecue? Learn more about franchising with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit by visiting franchise.dickeys.com. To find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location, visit dickeys.com/locations.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. Dickey’s is led by both Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group, who has had a large hand in the brand’s international expansion into 8 countries, as well as the opening of their USDA Certified manufacturing and distribution plant, and his wife, Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 list for ‘Fast-casual restaurant brands that scored the highest for ‘value’, and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s has finished in the Top 20 of the Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” four out of the past five years. The barbecue brand has been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was recently named to D Magazines Top 500 CEO’s in 2023, was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Attachment

Shannon Santos Dickey's Barbecue Pit ssantos@dickeys.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.