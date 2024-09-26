15 DNREC Programs to Participate in UD’s Annual Coast Day
Giveaways, Activities, Education Materials Featured in Oct. 6 Event
Fifteen programs spanning seven divisions within the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control are scheduled to participate in the University of Delaware’s annual Coast Day on Sunday, Oct. 6. Coast Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at UD’s Hugh R. Sharp Campus, 1044 College Drive, Lewes.
“DNREC values the opportunity to engage with Delawareans whenever possible, and Coast Day allows us to showcase some of the work we do, answer questions and provide valuable information on how we strive to protect and preserve our environment and natural resources,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin.
In addition to dozens of vendors and participating organizations, Coast Day highlights how UD scientists, staff and students are gaining a deeper understanding of ocean environments and helping to serve coastal communities.
Attendees can participate in hands-on activities, tour research vessels, explore campus laboratories, listen to lectures from local scientists and interact with a wide range of exhibitors, including UD student organizations, community partners, and state environmental agencies.
DNREC’s tent will feature a mixture of informational brochures, educational materials, giveaways and activities.
DNREC divisions scheduled to participate in Coast Day and their areas of expertise to be featured include:
Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy
- Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative
- Climate Action Plan
- Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve
- Coastal Management Programs
- Delaware Bayshore Initiative
- Delmarva Fox Squirrel Project
- Mosquito Control Section
Division of Parks and Recreation
Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances
- Delaware Recycles Initiative
- Water Wells and Resource Protection
- Wetlands and Waterways Section
Division of Watershed Stewardship
- Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program
- Shellfish and Recreational Water Program
- Conservation Programs Section
About DNREC
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy uses science, education, policy development and incentives to address Delaware’s climate, energy and coastal challenges. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.
Media Contact: Michael Globetti, Michael.globetti@delaware.gov or Jim Lee, JamesW.Lee@delaware.gov
