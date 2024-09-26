LeapCharger Nears Finalization of Strategic Consultant to Guide Expansion Into North America

CARSON CITY, NV, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, is pleased to announce that it is in the final stages of selecting a strategic consultant to support and guide its entry into North America. This planned expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to becoming a global leader in clean energy and sustainable charging solutions.



North America, with its rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy infrastructure, and smart technology, offers a lucrative opportunity for LeapCharger to expand its cutting-edge charging solutions. By entering this market, the company aims to (1) meet the growing demand for EV infrastructure, (2) develop innovative sustainable energy solutions and (3) collaborate with industry leaders.

LeapCharger is currently in the final stages of selecting a strategic consultant with deep expertise in market entry, regulatory compliance, and scaling operations in North America. This consultant will play a crucial role in developing LeapCharger's go-to-market strategy, identifying key opportunities, and navigating the regulatory and competitive landscape of the region.

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of LeapCharger, commented, "Our planned expansion into North America is a bold step in LeapCharger’s vision of revolutionizing charging solutions on a global scale. We are excited to be finalizing a partnership with a strategic consultant who shares our vision and can guide us in successfully entering this dynamic market. This move represents not only a business expansion but also our commitment to sustainable energy adoption worldwide."

Once the strategic consultant is formally engaged, LeapCharger will begin detailed market planning, including building partnerships with local stakeholders, rolling out pilot projects, and tailoring its technology to meet the unique needs of the North American market. The company anticipates launching its first charging stations in key cities across the U.S. and Canada by mid-2025.

“As we plan this entry into the North American market, we have continued to collaborate with key industry leaders in the electric vehicle (EV) space across the UAE, including forging strategic relationships with some of the largest developers and influential politicians. With Dubai accelerating its green initiative, LeapCharger is poised to leverage its partnerships to continue positioning itself as a market leader in the EV charging infrastructure sector. As the city continues its ambitious sustainability goals, Leap Charger is dedicated to playing a pivotal role in the transition to cleaner, more efficient transportation solutions,” added Vijayakumar.

“We believe that our overall strategy will have a significant impact across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. As these nations collectively push forward with ambitious sustainability and green energy initiatives, LeapCharger’s innovative charging solutions position the company to become a key player in transforming the region's EV infrastructure. The GCC’s focus on reducing carbon footprints and investing in future technologies makes it a crucial market for LeapCharger’s growth,” concluded Vijayakumar.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company’s technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger’s periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

