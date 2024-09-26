Over 200 Elementary Schools Selected to Participate in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program for 2024-25 School Year

In the 2024-25 school year, 212 schools across North Carolina are participating in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP).

North Carolina was among the first states to participate in the FFVP, and for the past 20 years, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) has been awarded the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) FFVP grant. Every North Carolina school that applied was selected and approved by the State Board of Education to participate.

The FFVP is a federally assisted program providing free fresh fruits and vegetables to children during the school day at eligible elementary schools. The goal of the FFVP is to introduce children to fresh fruits and vegetables, include new and different varieties and increase overall acceptance and consumption of fresh, unprocessed produce among children.

“The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program is an incredible initiative that allows us to offer this additional critical support for North Carolina’s students,” said State Superintendent Catherine Truitt. “Exposing our youngest learners to a wide variety of fresh, nutritious fruits and vegetables not only nourishes their bodies and minds but also paves the way for healthy eating habits into adulthood.”

Federal guidance requires that priority for the FFVP program be given to schools with the highest percentage of economically disadvantaged students, as students enrolled in these schools generally have fewer opportunities to regularly consume fresh fruit and/or vegetables. To be selected for the FFVP, a school must be an elementary school, represent the highest percentage of economically disadvantaged students, be currently approved to participate in the National School Lunch Program and complete an annual application. The 212 elementary schools selected to participate meet these criteria, have diverse enrollments and represent 34 public school units and two charter schools with approximately 84,233 students.

The primary goal of the USDA FFVP is to create healthier school environments by providing healthier food choices. To achieve this goal, the FFVP offers public schools the opportunity to expand the variety of fruits and vegetables for children, increase their overall fruit and vegetable consumption and make a difference in children’s diets to impact their present and future health. The fruits and vegetables purchased with FFVP funds must be in addition to those served as part of the school breakfast and lunch programs. On days the FFVP operates, School Nutrition staff prepare a fresh fruit or vegetable snack that students receive during the school day mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

Ideally, the more students are exposed to fruit and vegetables, the more they will begin to choose them over less nutritious snack foods. Principals, teachers and School Nutrition personnel in participating schools are encouraged to promote fresh fruit and vegetables to students. Storybooks, activity guides, fact sheets and posters on fruits and vegetables grown in North Carolina and served through School Nutrition Programs are shared with FFVP schools to assist in providing nutrition education to students.

“School meals in North Carolina offer students a variety of fruit and vegetable choices each day, many of them grown in our state,” said Dr. Lynn Harvey, senior director for the Offices of School Nutrition and Auxiliary Services at NCDPI. “Oftentimes, many students are unfamiliar with these fruits and vegetables and do not choose them as part of their meal, but this is one of the many benefits to the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. We are so pleased to see so many elementary schools introducing fruits and vegetables to students while also providing nutrition education that will nurture students’ bodies and encourage healthy habits for a lifetime.”

The NCDPI Office of School Nutrition is the State Agency administering the USDA School Breakfast Program, National School Lunch Program, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, Special Milk Program, After School Snack Program, Seamless Summer Option and Summer Food Service Program in North Carolina. The NCDPI Office of School Nutrition works with school food authorities, or public school units, to operate School Nutrition Programs across the state. USDA and NCDPI are equal opportunity providers and employers. Additional information regarding School Nutrition Programs in North Carolina can be found on the NCDPI, Office of School Nutrition website.