DARK SUSPENSE “OUT OF SEASON” UNCOVERS A GRIPPING FICTIONALIZED TALE OF THE COLD WAR AND COLONIALISM

Out of Season by Tom Gilroy

Tom Gilroy delivers a thought-provoking take on the political turmoil of 1980s Africa at two key literary gatherings

Transporting the audience to a captivating fictionalized retelling of the intense geopolitical events that took place in Chad in the early 1980s, author Tom Gilroy unveils his most recent work, "Out of Season." Desperate to retain power in its former colony, France moved to thwart Libyan intervention as Libyan forces entered Chad to back a party in the country's civil war. Meanwhile, the United States took action to address Libya's growing alliance with the Soviet Union, aiming to limit Soviet influence in Africa. This compelling book vividly illustrates the complicated network of espionage, power battles, and political scheming that defined this volatile time, bringing the turbulent era to life. It exposes the damaging impacts of colonial control on indigenous populations as well as the power of firmly held beliefs and the far-reaching consequences of seemingly insignificant decisions taken in fits of rage. Arthur Olson, an Amazon customer, calls the book "authentic and riveting." He lauds its engaging narrative that immerses readers in its premise. The author's knowledge of the setting, politics, culture, and people shines through, creating a believable plot. The plot's intriguing details and unforgettable characters, along with the authentic observations woven throughout the narrative make for a truly wonderful reading experience. "Out of Season" imparts readers a contemplative look at the larger ramifications of political unrest and the decisions that mold history. Tom Gilroy illuminates how historical legacies and power conflicts impact the present and future through his deft storytelling and graphic representation of actual events and personalities from the 1980s.

