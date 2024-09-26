Employment and Labour hosts Employment Standards Conference in KwaZulu-Natal, 8 to 10 Oct

The Department of Employment and Labour is excited to announce the upcoming Employment Standards Conference, hosted by the Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) branch.

The theme of the session, “Advancing Social Justice through Effective Labour Inspections", is a way of encouraging maximum compliance to employment and labour laws.

The purpose of the conference is to discuss the importance of the labour inspectors' role on inspections with the aim of protecting vulnerable workers in different sectors of the South African labour market.

The conference promises to be an enlightening platform for the more than 350 inspectors expected to attend, offering an opportunity to engage in constructive dialogues, exchange ideas, and explore strategies to enhance compliance and maintain equality of inspections within the labour market.

It is an occasion to not only hear from leadership but also to contribute to the transformation of the inspections and South African labour market. The gathering will bring together inspectors specialising in the fields of basic conditions of employment, unemployment insurance, compensation for occupational injuries and diseases, employment equity, and the national minimum wage enforcement.

In recognition of work performed by the overstretched inspectors, IES also plans to host an awards ceremony to reward the good work performed by the inspectors.

The event is scheduled to take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 8 – 10 October 2024

Place: Olive Convention Centre, 81 Somtseu Road, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Time: 08:30 – 16:00

For media enquiries contact:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: Teboho.Thejane@labour.gov.za