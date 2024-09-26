CannaCon Midwest Convenes in Cleveland October 2024

CLEVELAND, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) — CannaCon , a first-class conference company producing state-of-the-art B2B events for cannabis businesses, marijuana entrepreneurs, investors, and community partners that showcase industry products, people, innovations, and technology, is thrilled to host the CannaCon Midwest Cleveland on October 03-04, 2024. The event will be held at the iconic Huntington Convention Center, 300 Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113.



The highly anticipated event is structured to drive business and accelerate growth of the cannabis industry throughout the Midwest for decades to come. With the region’s supportive legislation as backdrop, CannaCon is primed to deliver an unparalleled networking experience that facilitates the free exchange of knowledge and ideas, all leading to increased equity in the rapidly growing sector.

The cannabis industry’s best and brightest attend CannaCon. The event brings together thousands of like-minded entrepreneurs, growers, dispensary owners, seed investors, medical professionals, policy experts, and government regulators – shaping and supporting a healthy business ecosystem throughout the region.

As a premier one-stop shop, the event never fails to fulfil every cannabis business need throughout the value chain including seed investments; cultivation supplies; breakthrough tech innovations; world-class genetics; first-rate legal and business advice; and the sale of extraction equipment and retail displays. Through world-class educational opportunities, attendees engage with an elite group of industry professionals who will share the very latest insights on technological and financial trends, strategy, marketing, and branding.

During the two-day event, widely acclaimed speakers including David Graves, Vice President, Comprehensive Cultivation Services, and Kevin Culver, VP Tax Incentives and Associate General Counsel, Royse Partners Limited, will lead captivating sessions such as “Sustainable Power and Lighting for a Better World” and “How to Grow Profit and Improve Quality in Postharvest”.

For entrepreneurs and industry pros alike, these unique interactions foster lasting partnerships; unlock new sources of revenue; propel organizations forward with fresh opportunities; and provide invaluable insights both within and adjacent to their specialized areas of operation.

Attendees will be blown away by the state-of-the-art exhibition floor with a myriad of vendors and booths all showcasing cutting-edge innovations in both cannabis and allied industries. Representatives from companies like 4Twenty Tax and Accounting; BHANG!DOG; CaleafTech; and Cannaspire, among hundreds of others will be available to speak directly with attendees.

Further details on exhibitors can be accessed here: https://homebase.map-dynamics.com/cannaconcleveland2024/floorplan

Cannacon Midwest - Cleveland is the must-attend event for entrepreneurs, founders and seasoned industry players who seek to upskill their knowledge base, cultivate new avenues of growth, build lasting collaborative partnerships, and explore the complete spectrum of cannabis products and services.

Register for tickets at https://cannacon.org/midwest/midwest-cleveland-registration-2024/

For more information on the upcoming event, visit https://cannacon.org/midwest/midwest-cleveland-2024/

To register as a speaker, visit https://cannacon.org/become-a-speaker/

About CannaCon

CannaCon is dedicated to creating and strengthening lifelong partnerships within the emerging cannabis industry. It is our mission to provide a global B2B venue for cannabis businesses, marijuana entrepreneurs, investors and community partners to showcase industry products, people, innovations and technology. We are committed to cultivating business values within the cannabis industry through education and responsible community involvement.

Grow the cannabis industry with us. Find everything you need to develop your idea and take your business to the next level. The cannabis industry’s best and brightest attend CannaCon.

