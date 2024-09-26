Global Flag Football League™ Appoints Chief Wellness Officer

The Global Flag Football League™ (GFFL) announces the appointment of Dr. Leneé Cook-Braxton, Psy.D., M.S., RYT, as its first Chief Wellness Officer Leneé has been recognized throughout her career for her outstanding contributions to the performing arts, mental health, sports, and wellness industries.

We are thrilled to have Leneé join our team. Her years of experience combined with her passion for sport psychology, movement, & holistic health make her the perfect fit for Chief Wellness Officer.” — Jay Lawrence, Board Chairman of the Global Flag Football League™

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Flag Football League ™ (GFFL) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Leneé Cook-Braxton, Psy.D., M.S., RYT, as its first Chief Wellness Officer. In this role, Leneé will oversee the league's comprehensive wellness program, focusing on the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of all athletes, coaches, and staff.Leneé brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the GFFL. Born in Hollywood, CA, and raised in Durham, NC, she has been immersed in the world of dance and movement from a young age. Leneé's passion for wellness led her to obtain a Bachelor's Degree in Dance, two Master's Degrees in Exercise Science/Sport Psychology and Mind-Body Medicine, and a Doctor of Psychology.Leneé has been recognized throughout her career for her outstanding contributions to the performing arts, mental health, sports, and wellness industries. Leneé made history as the youngest Captain of the Inaugural Carolina Panthers NFL Cheerleading Squad. She is a 200-Hour RYT Certified Yoga Teacher, a NASMCertified Performance Enhancement Specialist, and a comprehensively trained and certified Pilates Instructor. Leneé is an Adjunct Professor at a major University, a Senior Columnist for The Los Angeles Tribune, an Editorial Board Member for the Uniscience Journal of Psychology and Neuroscience, a Mindfulness Consultant/Speaker for Varsity Brands, and the former Executive Producer and Co-host of the globally ranked Mindful Business Renegades Podcast.In her role as Chief Wellness Officer, Leneé will work closely with the league's medical staff, coaches, and athletes to develop, implement, and oversee evidence-based wellness programs. These programs will focus on injury prevention, performance optimization, and overall well-being. Leneé will also lead educational initiatives to promote mental health awareness and resilience among the GFFL community."We are thrilled to have Leneé join our team as the Chief Wellness Officer," said Jay Lawrence, Board Chairman of the Global Flag Football League™. "Her extensive background in wellness, combined with her passion for sport psychology, movement, and holistic health, make her the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that Leneé's leadership and expertise will help us create a wellness and performance excellence culture in the GFFL."The Global Flag Football League™ is a groundbreaking professional league with both men's and women's flag football teams, owner/ operator opportunities in both the United States and Europe, to current and former NFL players and their passionate fans in or near NFL cities. The league aims to bring the excitement of professional football to a broader audience while promoting gender equality in sports.For more information about the Global Flag Football League™, please visit our website https://gffl.pro or follow us on social media.The Global Flag Football League™ is a publicly traded Crown Equity Holdings (CRWE) subsidiary.

