Top Trends Shaping the Convergent Billing Market | Growing at a CAGR of 20.7%

Convergent Billing Market

Global convergent billing market is driven by rapid digital transformation and telecom operators' increasing focus on offering comprehensive billing solutions.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global convergent billing market size was estimated at $11.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $73.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 20.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Covid-19 scenario-
1. During the pandemic, businesses started investing more money in convergent billing due to the growing trend of personalized business operations as a way to enhance customer experience.
2. This trend has continued post-pandemic too.
3. The global convergent billing market is analyzed across the component, deployment mode, enterprise size, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By component, the solution segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global convergent billing market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The services segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 22.7% throughout the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than three-fifths of the global convergent billing market revenue. The cloud segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment garnered the major share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global convergent billing market revenue. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR by 2031.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global convergent billing market revenue. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 23.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global convergent billing market report include Amdocs, CSG Systems International, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, IBM Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Optiva Inc., Oracle Corporation, Comarch SA, Sterlite Technologies Limited, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report helps formulate the business performance and developments by the top players.

