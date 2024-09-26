Durham School Services Bus Driver Arthur Hicks Wins Inspirational Educator Award for Dedication to Safety and Students

Arthur Hicks receiving his award from CGUHSD Superintendent Jeff Lavender

CASA GRANDE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durham School Services’ bus driver Arthur Hicks has been awarded the Congressman Juan Ciscomani American Dream Inspirational Educator Award for Transportation.The award is presented annually to recognize Casa Grande Union High School District (CGUHSD) support staff, teachers, and administrators for their dedication to their students. This is the second year in a row that a Durham team member has been recognized with the award.Arthur joined the Durham School Services team in 2016, and since then, has become an integral and irreplaceable presence for Casa Grande Union High School District students and the community. In addition to being recognized with the award, Arthur was also named employee of the month by his own team.“I am grateful for this award; however, my good teachers deserve the credit more than I do,” said Arthur Hicks, Bus Driver, Durham School Services. “I learned from drivers and teachers such as those around me who constantly go above and beyond to help people like me. I owe it to them for this award. Without their guidance and support, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Thank you again to the school district and my team for this recognition. I promise to continue giving my best to my students and community.”“Arthur Hicks has been nominated for the Congressman Juan Ciscomani American Dream Inspirational Educator Award because of his unwavering dedication as a bus driver in our school district,” said Mr. Jeff Lavender, Superintendent, Casa Grande Union High School District. “Arthur goes beyond simply transporting students; he builds relationships, fosters a safe and welcoming environment, and inspires students with his kindness and work ethic. His role is a daily reminder of how every individual contributes to the educational experience and success of our students.”Further, Superintendent Jeff Lavender also shared, "Recognizing Congressman Ciscomani’s family history, with his father serving as a bus driver for many years, we deeply appreciate the importance of this role. Just like Juan’s father, Arthur exemplifies the core values of hard work and community care.”His General Manager, Dianna Ritchie, described Arthur as “not just a professional school bus driver; he is a beacon of safety, community engagement, and dedication. His exemplary safety record speaks volumes, illustrating a commitment not just to the rules of the road, but also to the well-being of the students he transports every day.”-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

