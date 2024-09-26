Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for August 2024

MACAU, September 26 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that inbound package tour visitors surged by 68.8% year-on-year to 224,000 in August 2024, with those from mainland China soaring by 70.7% to 211,000. In addition, international tour visitors increased by 44.3% to 11,000; those from the Republic of Korea (5,000) and India (2,000) leapt by 61.4% and 337.5% respectively.

In the first eight months of 2024, a total of 1,388,000 inbound package tour visitors were recorded, an uplift of 127.6% year-on-year. Tour visitors from mainland China surged by 115.5% year-on-year to 1,240,000. International tour visitors jumped by 352.2% to 128,000, with those coming from the Republic of Korea (51,000) and India (18,000) rocketing by 587.9% and 1,165.9% respectively.

In August, 57,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, up by 35.1% year-on-year. Number of residents travelling on package tours hiked by 102.9% year-on-year to 22,000, with 20,000 of them going to mainland China. In the first eight months of this year, number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies grew by 46% year-on-year to 379,000, and number of residents travelling on package tours soared by 104% to 133,000.

There were 144 hotel establishments offering accommodation services to the public at the end of August this year, an increase of 8 year-on-year. Total number of available guest rooms remained unchanged at 45,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms rose by 2.8 percentage points year-on-year to 91.3% in August; the rates for 5-star (93.4%) and 3-star hotels (90.8%) increased by 2.8 percentage points and 9.5 percentage points respectively.

In August, number of guests of hotel establishments decreased by 3.8% year-on-year to 1,261,000, which generally recovered to the level in August 2019 (99.7%). International guests (73,000) rose by 21% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (26,000) recorded an uplift of 40.3%. The average length of stay of guests held stable year-on-year at 1.6 nights, which represented an increase of 0.1 night when compared to August 2019.

In the first eight months of 2024, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments went up by 4.6 percentage points year-on-year to 85.5%. Total number of guests grew by 12.9% year-on-year to 9,773,000, whereas their average length of stay remained unchanged at 1.7 nights.