ProSearch Leverages Relativity aiR for Review to Help Clients Dramatically Improve Document Review Efficiency

As a longstanding Relativity partner, ProSearch selected to aiR for Review Limited General Availability Release in early 2024

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of legal data intelligence and comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces the company has leveraged its early access privileges to Relativity aiR for Review to help clients reduce costs and accelerate project times with cutting-edge, unique approaches to data challenges.



Relativity’s aiR for Review helps ProSearch clients navigate vast amounts of data faster than ever, ensuring they focus on high value work. The Generative AI-powered tool enables teams to conduct review and investigations more efficiently, with high-quality results. From identifying key documents early in the case to streamlining relevance and issue reviews, aiR for Review enhances legal strategies and mitigates the risks associated with traditional review methods.

“We’re grateful to have been part of Relativity’s Limited General Availability release earlier this year,” said Joe Pirrotta, Director of Review Services and AI Innovation Committee Chair at ProSearch. “This opportunity has allowed us to leverage aiR for Review to help a client quickly and efficiently respond to subpoenas and internal investigations by returning sets of responsive documents without the need for a costly, lengthy review by subject matter experts and bloated review teams. We have also seen success using aiR for Review’s citation feature on a regulatory matter to identify redaction criteria for sensitive business information. We can confidently say that the hype is justified – these solutions deliver transformative results when applied to live data.”

Relativity aiR for Review offers:

Relevance Review: Predict relevant documents for productions and quality control, saving time and resources.

Issues Review: Uncover material related to critical legal issues that shape case strategy.

Key Document Identification: Highlight essential documents from the onset of a case, ensuring no crucial information is overlooked.



While Relativity will make aiR for Review generally available soon, ProSearch clients who are interested in using this advanced tool to improve document review can do so today.

About ProSearch

ProSearch is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to corporations and law firms. The ProSearch eDiscovery and AI-led review offerings allow clients to efficiently address their most challenging litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. ProSearch’s team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, and eDiscovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. ProSearch works with some of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 as a trusted partner that brings efficiency to the legal process and spend. To learn more visit ProSearch.com .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for ProSearch

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

