Aggreko Energy Solutions Power the Construction of One of America’s Largest Offshore Wind Farms

In partnership with Barge Master, Aggreko provides reliable energy sources for installing wind turbines at sea

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in energy solutions, announced today that their power solutions are helping build one of the first large-scale offshore wind farms in the United States. In a partnership with Barge Master , a Dutch firm specializing in barge-mounted construction platforms, Aggreko provided Tier 4F generators for Barge Master’s hydraulic equipment that allow turbine components to be lifted on and off barges. The turbines are for the Vineyard Wind project off the coast of Massachusetts, which began delivering power to the grid earlier this year and will eventually include 62 turbines.



During the process of transporting the turbine components from land, it is vital that the pieces remain still during lifting operations due to their size and the risks involved if they are shifted by the ocean. Barge Master’s hydraulic-powered motion compensation system keeps the components stable while Aggreko’s high-efficiency generators power the hydraulic system with reliable on-site energy.

“Helping construct one of the first major offshore wind projects in the U.S. is a great honor for the Aggreko team, and we’re happy to assist Barge Master in powering their hydraulic units,” said Brent Robinson, Business Development Manager – Renewable Energy at Aggreko. “We have deep expertise in providing power to projects in challenging locations, and we’re happy to work with a company that similarly excels in their field of providing the advanced equipment needed for offshore wind construction. We’re proud that Barge Master has entrusted us to power their specialized equipment, and being part of the Vineyard Wind project helps underscore Aggreko’s commitment to sustainable energy.”

Aggreko is providing four 1.2 MW Tier 4F generators per barge to power Barge Master’s hydraulic power units. Tier 4F generators are high-efficiency models that ensure low emissions and cleaner operations for the project, with the generators reducing emissions by 94% compared to older models. The twin-pack installation of the generators also helps Barge Master save space on the barges, which must also support the hydraulic lifts and turbine components.

“Installing offshore wind turbines is a delicate process, and we’re happy to have found a partner in Aggreko who understands this and can meet the energy needs of our hydraulic lifting technology,” said Berend Hoogendijk, Technical Manager of Barge Master. “With their experience providing reliable power in remote, complex settings, Aggreko is well-suited to building generator solutions that accommodate the needs of our turbine equipment for Vineyard Wind. We look forward to continuing our partnership as the remaining turbines are installed at one of America’s first and largest offshore wind farms.”

A case study on the Vineyard Wind project with Barge Master can be downloaded from the Aggreko website , and more about Aggreko’s energy solutions for specialized construction sites and beyond can be found on Aggreko’s website .

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a global leader in providing energy solutions that help businesses grow and communities thrive.

Operating in a rapidly changing energy market where reliable supplies of energy have never been more critical, we provide customers with power and temperature control solutions when, where and for however long they need it.

Using the latest technologies, we combine our innovative thinking with our sector knowledge to help our customers achieve their goals, however complex, through a range of flexible, modular solutions.

We’re investing in more sustainable products, fuels, and services to make greener solutions accessible for our customers, supporting their move to a more sustainable and efficient future.

Founded in 1962, we are headquartered in the UK and employ over 6,000 people worldwide. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aggreko.com/en .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6be4dd24-f4c6-40f4-a602-5aaa49e00fdc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95370719-ef54-44f8-8f30-82b9a89c16d6

Barge Master + Aggreko at sea Barge Master and Aggreko teamed up to support the installation of offshore wind turbines for the Vineyard Wind project in Massachusetts Barge Master + Aggreko at sea Barge Master and Aggreko teamed up to support the installation of offshore wind turbines for the Vineyard Wind project in Massachusetts

