Psychemedics Releases First-Ever Education Insights Report: Uncovering Drug Trends in Educational Institutions Through Hair Testing

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ: PMD), a global leader in hair testing for drugs of abuse, is excited to announce the release of its first-ever Education Insights Report. This report provides an in-depth analysis of drug trends within educational institutions, shedding light on the growing challenges schools face in maintaining a drug-free environment for students and staff.

Following the success of our inaugural Workforce Insights Report earlier this year, we continue our commitment to providing groundbreaking insights based on data from hair testing. For the Education Insights Report, Psychemedics analyzed thousands of hair samples collected from students and staff in educational settings across the United States. The data offer valuable perspectives on drug use trends over the past five years, supporting schools in their efforts to combat substance abuse.

The 2024 Education Insights Report reveals key findings, including:

Rising Drug Positivity Rates: The overall positivity rate for drug tests in the education sector has increased by 25%, rising from 3.9% to 4.9% over the last five years.

Top Drugs Detected: Marijuana, nicotine, amphetamines, and cocaine were among the most commonly detected substances. Marijuana was present in 57.6% of positive tests, with nicotine following at 17.9%.

Emerging Delta-8 Trend: National data reveals that 11% of 12 th -grade students used Delta-8 THC in the past year, a new and less understood substance gaining popularity among teens.

-grade students used Delta-8 THC in the past year, a new and less understood substance gaining popularity among teens. Challenges of Legalization: As marijuana legalization expands across states, schools are facing increased challenges in preventing underage access. The report highlights the importance of health and wellness-focused drug testing programs to create safer learning environments.

“Our Education Insights Report marks a pivotal moment for Psychemedics as we expand our focus to address the growing concerns of substance abuse within schools and universities,” said Brian Hullinger, Chief Executive Officer at Psychemedics. “By leveraging our innovative hair testing solutions, we aim to provide educational institutions with the tools they need to effectively monitor and address drug use, ensuring the safety and well-being of both students and staff.”

The report underscores the growing importance of drug testing within educational settings, as schools across the nation work to maintain safe and healthy environments. With hair testing offering long detection windows and unmatched accuracy, Psychemedics is at the forefront of helping schools manage these critical challenges.

To access the full Education Insights Report and learn more about Psychemedics’ hair testing solutions for educational institutions, visit https://www.psychemedics.com/whitepaper/ .

For more information about Psychemedics Corporation and its innovative hair testing solutions, please visit https://www.psychemedics.com .

