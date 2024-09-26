Stellantis Recognizes 68 Global and Regional Suppliers at Supplier of the Year Event

21 global suppliers presented “Supplier of the Year” award for their commitment, extraordinary quality and operational excellence in 2023

Fourth annual Stellantis Supplier of the Year event in Lingotto, Italy, attended by over 200 global Stellantis suppliers and partners





TURIN, September 26, 2024 – Stellantis recognized 68 global and regional suppliers for their extraordinary commitment, quality and operational excellence in 2023. 21 suppliers were recognized as the top performers in their respective categories and presented the “Supplier of the Year” award.

The fourth annual event, held September 24 at the historic Lingotto Conference Center in Turin, Italy, was attended by over 200 Stellantis global suppliers and partners, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

“We are thrilled to extend our sincerest congratulations to this year’s Supplier of the Year winners and nominees,” said Maxime Picat, Stellantis Chief Purchasing and Supply Chain Officer. “Our suppliers’ dedication and superior standards have been instrumental in overcoming challenges and achieving remarkable milestones. Their exceptional performance, collaborative spirit, and commitment to quality and punctuality have been pivotal to our ongoing growth plans.”

2024 Stellantis Supplier of the Year Award Winners

Quality

VMAX achieved benchmark field quality for the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) On-Board Charger, mitigating the Digital Signal Processer Chip crack crisis, and supporting the SmartCar and BEV Gen 2 launches.

Program Management

Mayco International ensured launch protection, meeting program timing commitments, improving material releases, reducing shortages and opening a new molding facility for a key Stellantis product launch.

Innovation

Garrett is recognized for its innovative turbocharger technology, collaboration on the SMART EV project and commitment to sustainable mobility in regions with limited electrification.

Indirect Services

Kyndryl managed essential business operations across multiple regions, enabling Stellantis’ ICT functions to focus on digital innovation, cybersecurity, new business models, and customer-centric solutions.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Constellium is recognized for its strong commitment to CSR, applying strict requirements to itself and its supply chain, and receiving positive ratings from renowned international bodies.

Carbon Footprint

Goodyear delivered exceptional performance in rolling resistance and vehicle efficiency, aligning their carbon footprint with Stellantis targets, and committing to significant emissions reductions, renewable electricity plans and sustainable materials by 2030.

Capex

CBWEE consistently exceeded expectations in key projects, establishing itself as a global leader in Body in White, effectively addressing challenges and mastering Stellantis’ technical standards.

Raw Materials

LyondellBassell excelled in competitiveness and commercial performance, supporting green materials development and being a reliable partner for Circular Economy initiatives with a customer-first approach.

Supply Chain Parts

Denso achieved nearly 100% on-time delivery globally, ensuring smooth operations and cost efficiency, demonstrating exceptional dedication and proactive problem-solving in South America and Enlarged Europe.

Supply Chain Logistics

MSC showed exceptional leadership in global shipping logistics, demonstrating reliability and adaptability during industry challenges and supporting new business and route development.

Aftermarket

Lesha swiftly developed engine air and high-efficiency carbon filters, using advanced in-house testing labs, expanding and automating production lines, and creating cost-effective filters with PM 0.3 particle filtration, showcasing their innovation and leadership.

Powertrain

Bhavani Industries is nominated for strong leadership, aligning with business needs, supporting key projects, resolving a dry oil quality issue in Europe and reliably delivering capacity on time.

Body & Interior

Mayco International demonstrated reliability year after year. Their proactive efforts in handling takeover and troubled supplier business on key programs like Wrangler, Gladiator, and Charger, while ensuring customer success, demonstrate their commitment to excellence and mutual growth.

Electrical

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. demonstrated remarkable agility, providing invaluable technical support on critical projects, driving competitiveness and innovation and fostering a true partnership mindset.

Chassis & Adaptation

Dicastal was awarded for their noteworthy economic and quality performances, and their ability to adapt to global market expectations. Their commendable commercial performance, regional competitiveness, and agility in opening plants in Morocco and Mexico have been key to supporting Stellantis globally.

2024 Regional Supplier of the Year Award Winners

North America

Android’s commitment to collaboration, partnership and transparency is evident in their strategic efforts to industrialize the Ram for chassis suspension assemblies.

South America

Brenex has demonstrated exceptional adaptability and commitment by increasing turnover, overcoming payment restrictions and ensuring seamless operations at Stellantis plants.

Enlarged Europe

Tiberina ensured timely industrialization for new launches, protected customers, supported cost reduction for Alfa Romeo and Maserati, achieved technical value optimization commitments and collaborated reliably during the raw material and energy crisis.

Middle East & Africa

COFAT Automotive Systems set new industry standards in efficiency and sustainability, excelling in collaborative development with Stellantis, and demonstrating adaptability in offering diverse, competitive solutions for demanding new business areas like electric micromobility.

India & Asia Pacific

IM Gears delivered advanced engineering for annulus ring gears, diversifying to meet Stellantis’ needs, transparent communication, managing supply chain challenges and ensuring timely deliveries and project milestones.

China

Adayo is recognized for being a reliable Stellantis partner expanding globally, surpassing expectations in wireless charging, and achieving significant cost competitiveness in sourcing for STLA Small and module platforms.

2024 Supplier of the Year Award Nominees

A global, cross-functional team selects “Supplier of the Year” award nominees and winners based on performance, innovation, alignment with Stellantis values and commitment and Dare Forward 2030 objectives. The following suppliers were nominated for outstanding performances in their respective categories.

Agrati Exro MAIP Sanai Aisin Benteler

BH EVS

Borealis Fuyao

Gestamp

Grupo Cosmos Hankook MarketSource Metalsa

Neo Rodas

Nippon-Seiki Sanden

Schaeffler/KLS

SGTM

Siemens Carester CATL

DGH

DN Iljin

JAS

Keboda

Kirpart ONCF

Persico

OPmobility

PPG SL Corp

Sumitomo

Tenglong

Trefelt DSV

Elba



Kostal

Luboil Principle

Reply Zhuhai Glory Friction

Maxime Picat also reiterated the importance of partnerships and suppliers’ unwavering commitment to Stellantis’ transformative business objectives. Accordingly, Purchasing & Supply Chain Leadership team leaders shared the Company’s software strategy and plans for its unique portfolio of 14 iconic brands.

###

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It’s best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis



For more information, contact:



Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com



Bashar CHOLAGH +1 248-425-4497 – bashar.cholagh@stellantis.com







communications@stellantis.com

www.stellantis.com





Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.