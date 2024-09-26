Dermatology Diagnostics Devices Market to Reach $8.6 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 7.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of skin diseases, surge in preference of minimally invasive procedures, and rise in awareness about skin health and the importance of early detection of skin cancers are the major factors which drive the global market growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dermatology Diagnostics Devices Market by Product Type (Imaging Devices, Dermatoscopes and Microscopes), Application (Skin Cancer, Psoriasis and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the dermatology diagnostics devices market was valued at $4.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $8.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime determinants of growth

Increase in prevalence of skin diseases, surge in preference of minimally invasive procedures, and rise in awareness about skin health and the importance of early detection of skin cancers are the major factors that drive the growth of the dermatology diagnostics devices market growth. However, the shortage of skilled diagnostics devices professionals and high cost of dermatology diagnostics devices restricts the market growth. Moreover, rise in technological advancements and growth opportunities in emerging markets offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global dermatology diagnostics devices market.

Request Sample of the Report on Dermatology Diagnostics Devices Market 2033 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dermatology-diagnostics-devices-market-A324405

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $4.1 billion Market Size in 2033 $8.6 billion CAGR 7.6% No. of Pages in Report 240 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in prevalence of skin diseases

Surge in preference of minimally invasive procedures

Rise in awareness about skin health and the importance of early detection of skin cancers Opportunities Advancements in technology

Growth opportunities in emerging markets Restraint High cost of dermatology diagnostics devices



Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A324405



Segment Highlights

Rise in adoption of imaging devices

By product type, the imaging devices segment is driven by advancements in technology and the increasing demand for accurate and non-invasive diagnostic solutions. High-resolution imaging devices offer detailed visualization of skin structures, enhancing the early detection of skin conditions and cancers. The growing preference for non-invasive methods among patients and healthcare providers further propels this segment growth. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in imaging devices improves diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, boosting their adoption. The rising incidence of skin disorders and the need for precise, real-time assessments also contribute to the robust growth of the imaging devices segment in dermatology diagnostics.

Increase in prevalence of skin cancer

By application, the skin cancer segment plays an important role in the market. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of skin cancers and the urgent need for early and accurate detection. In addition, rising incidence of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers drives demand for advanced diagnostic technologies that can provide detailed imaging and precise analysis. Moreover, heightened public awareness about skin cancer and the emphasis on preventive healthcare further support the growth of this segment.

Rise in adoption of diagnostics devices in hospitals

By end user, the hospital segment held a substantial portion of the dermatology diagnostics devices market share, primarily driven by surge in need for advanced, high-resolution diagnostic tools. Hospitals often serve as the primary centers for comprehensive skin cancer screening, diagnostic imaging, and complex dermatological assessments, requiring sophisticated equipment to manage a wide range of skin conditions. In addition, hospitals are equipped with the resources for maintaining and upgrading high-cost diagnostic devices, further contributing to their significant market share.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A324405

Regional Outlook

North America Dominance by 2033

North America is poised to maintain its leadership in the dermatology diagnostics devices market owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of skin disorders, and substantial investments in medical technology. In addition, strong research and development activities, coupled with high levels of healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement policies, drive innovation and adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies which thereby drives the segment growth. The high awareness and proactive approach towards skin health among the population further supports market growth.

Key Players

Michelson Diagnostics Ltd. (MDL)

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Warner and Webster Pty Ltd

DermLite

FotoFinder Systems GmbH

MetaOptima Technology Inc.

KIRCHNER & WILHELM GmbH + Co. KG

Rudolf Riester GmbH

Illuco Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global dermatology diagnostics devices market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreement, expansion, product launch, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A324405

Recent Developments in Dermatology Diagnostics Devices Industry

In February 2021, MetaOptima announced that it has received a Breakthrough Designation Device status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for DermDx, a tool that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to provide diagnostics for medical professionals about a patient’s potential skin cancer case.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Mechanical Ventilator Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Electrophysiology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Contraceptives Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Capsule Endoscopy System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.