GGI, co-founded by MixMarvel and Yeeha! Games, forges Strategic Partnership with ArkForge to Revolutionize Web3 Gaming





SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Girl Interactive (GGI), a web3 group co-founded by MixMarvel and Yeeha! Games, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with ArkForge, a groudbreaking move that signifies the fusion of traditional gaming with the cutting-edge world of Web3 games. This exciting collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the gaming industry, where the best of Web2 and Web3 come together to create a truly immersive and engaging experience for players worldwide.

GGI is a leading Web3 gaming group based in Singapore. Born from MixMarvel and Yeeha Games' collaboration, it is all about fun and possibility, like exploring a galaxy. Our motto 'Play Together Create Together' perfectly matches the idea of forming communities, or 'Galaxies', where players share experiences and benefits. As we expand, this community will become a powerful force, shaping the Web3 gaming world and beyond. GGI serves as the definitive gateway to gaming for builders and mass players with cutting-edge infrastructure, platform and top-tier investment, incubation, and publishing services.

ArkForge, renowned for its expertise in Web 2.0 gaming and full-suite marketing and publishing services, has been a dominant force in the Web2 space since its founding in 2017. With a strong presence in markets across Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea, Europe, and the U.S., ArkForge has established itself as a leading player in the industry. Moreover, ArkForge’s unwavering commitment to Esports and its vibrant global community of passionate gamers, has demonstrated remarkable engagement and growth over the past years. Beyond Esports, ArkForge's platform has connected gamers from diverse regions, fostering a community of dreamers known as Raiders. Through captivating exhibitions and community events, ArkForge has rapidly expanded its reach across the globe, solidifying its position as a key player in the gaming industry.

Meanwhile, GGI has been empowering growth in Web3 gaming, leading the movement in pioneering innovation and excellence within the decentralized web. As the leading Web3 group serving as the definitive gateway to gaming for builders and players, GGI has a proven track record of delivering high-quality titles celebrated by communities worldwide. MetaCene, the highly anticipated MMORPG incubated and published by GGI, has garnered over 100,000 players at its ongoing Gold Rush playtest on Mantle. GGI’s upcoming publishing lineup includes 7 Telegram mini-games, 5 large-scale midcore games, and 10 indie studios, showcasing its expertise in selecting and optimizing diverse, high-potential projects across genres. GGI collaborates closely with seasoned APAC game developers and content creators, providing modular infrastructure and tailored go-to-market support, co-creating IPs that transcend ecosystems and attract mass audiences. By combining forces with ArkForge, GGI aims to create a more inclusive and dynamic gaming ecosystem that spans both Web2 and Web3.

This partnership holds great promise for GGI. It is positioned to drive innovation and enhance the gaming experience for players by combining the strengths of both Web2 brought by ArkForge and Web3 technologies and insights from GGI. This will be achieved by utilizing ArkForge's extensive experience in Esports, Influencer Marketing, Exhibitions, and Community Events, along with GGI's expertise in Content Incubation, Gaming Distribution and Publishing, and Web3 Infrastructure.





"We believe that this partnership represents a significant step forward in the evolution of gaming," said Nancy, CEO of Yeeha! Games, the co-founder of GGI. "By harnessing the strengths of both Web2 and Web3, we aim to create a more vibrant and inclusive gaming ecosystem that benefits players, developers, and the industry as a whole."

While recognizing the challenges ahead, GGI and ArkForge are resolute in their commitment to progress, understanding that the fusion of traditional gaming and Web3 technology will yield remarkable outcomes for all stakeholders. Together, they eagerly anticipate the ongoing evolution of the gaming industry on Web3 and extend a warm invitation to gaming enthusiasts to join them in this exhilarating new chapter.

