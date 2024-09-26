Goliath Upsizes Non-Brokered Private Placement From $15,725,500 To $16,120,500

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce it has increased the previously announced non-brokered flow through financing from $15,725,500 to $16,120,500.



Offering Details

The non-brokered private placement is a combination of: (i) Charity Flow-Through shares (CFT) to be sold at a price of $1.975 each with no warrant and the Flow-Through shares (FT) to be sold at a price of $1.44 each with no warrant. These shares will qualify as a flow-through share within the meaning of Subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The first tranche closed on September 13, 2024 that consisted of 3,018,000 CFT shares for proceeds of $5,960,550 and 2,501,221 FT shares for proceeds of $3,601,758 for aggregate proceeds of $9,562,308. The final tranche is scheduled to close on October 2, 2024.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for exploration related programs on its properties located in and around the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

The proceeds from the CFT and FT offering will be used for Canadian exploration expenses as such term is defined in paragraph (f) of the definition of Canadian exploration expense in Subsection 66.1(6) of the tax act, flow-through mining expenditures as defined in Subsection 127(9) of the tax act that will qualify as flow-through mining expenditures, and B.C. flow-through mining expenditures as defined in Subsection 4.721(1) of the Income Tax Act (British Columbia), which will be incurred on or before Dec. 31, 2025, and renounced with an effective date no later than Dec. 31, 2024. British Columbia Super Flow - the B.C. mining flow-through share (B.C. MFTS) tax credit allows BC Residents who invest in flow-through shares to claim a provincial non-refundable tax credit of 20% of their B.C. flow-through mining expenditures. B.C. flow-through mining expenditures are specific exploration expenses incurred by a PBC and renounced by a corporation issuing the flow-through shares.

Goliath may pay finders' fees on certain orders composed of 6% cash and 6% finder warrants (12 months at $1.26 or $1.44). In connection with the first tranche, there was 6% cash paid totaling $184,663.09 and 6% finder warrants issued for a 12 month period totaling 103,093 (67,680 finder warrants priced at $1.26 and 35,413 finder warrants priced at $1.44), subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued and sold under the offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their date of issuance. Completion of the offering and the payment of any finders' fees remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources Limited is an explorer of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects have excellent infrastructure near by and located in a world class geological setting as well as geopolitical safe jurisdiction amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Goliath’s key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, Mr. Rob McEwen, Mr. Eric Sprott, Mr. Larry Childress (post close of current placement), and a Global Commodity Group based in Singapore.

