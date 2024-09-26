CD47 Targeted Cancer Immunotherapy Drugs Clinical Trials FDA Approval Insight

First CD47 Targeting Drug Is Expected To Be Approved By 2029 Says Kuick Research

Global CD47 Inhibitor Drug Clinical Trials Insight & Market Opportunity Outlook 2028 Report Highlights

Global & Regional Market Opportunity Outlook

Insight On More Than 100 CD47 Inhibitor Drugs In Clinical Trials

Global CD47 Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication & Phase

Orphan, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy Designation Insight

Key Drugs Initiation & Completion Year

CD47 Clinical Application & Development Outlook By Indication

CD47 Inhibitor Drugs Clinical Developments & Trends By Country

Global CD47 Inhibitor Drug Market Dynamics

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-cd47-antibody-cd47-inhibitor-cd47-function-cd47-expression-cd47-t-cells-cd47-marker-anti-cd47-antibody

Traditionally, cancer management has primarily relied on surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. While these treatments have demonstrated significant efficacy in eradicating primary tumors, they are accompanied by systemic toxicities and high rates of relapse, which represent major limitations. The increasing prevalence of cancer and the shortcomings of conventional therapies have driven the demand for novel targeted therapies that can address these limitations while enhancing specificity and targeting capabilities against the disease. One such innovative approach involves targeting the CD47 surface checkpoint, which can inhibit cancer proliferation.

Cancer immunotherapy has emerged as a promising strategy capable of overcoming the challenges associated with traditional cancer treatments. This novel therapy aims to harness the immune system’s ability to recognize, target, and destroy cancer cells. Preliminary and clinical studies have shown that CD47 proteins are overexpressed in various tumor types. A primary factor contributing to the hallmark characteristics of cancer is the inhibition of macrophage phagocytosis due to the blockade of the CD47/SIRPα interaction, which sends a “don’t eat me” signal to macrophages. Consequently, multiple antibodies targeting the CD47 checkpoint are currently in development to reduce cancer cell proliferation.

Moreover, CD47-targeted therapies aim to utilize various components of the immune system, acting at different stages of the immune response to enhance the body’s natural defense against target cells. In support of this hypothesis, numerous clinical studies are underway. For example, HX009 is a recombinant humanized anti-CD47/PD-1 bifunctional antibody under development and clinical investigation by Waterstone Hanxbio. An ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial is assessing HX009 as a novel treatment for patients advanced solid tumors.

The therapeutic landscape of immunotherapy now includes a range of agents, such as monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, vaccines, antibody-drug conjugates, and more, all aimed at improving outcomes for cancer patients through combination therapies. For example, the novel CD47 inhibitor evorpacept (ALX148) is currently being evaluated in several clinical trials as part of various combination regimens. Specifically, evorpacept is being tested in combination with Cetuximab and Pembrolizumab for the treatment of colorectal cancer, with Venetoclax and Azacitidine for acute myeloid leukemia, and with Rituximab and Lenalidomide for various types of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Furthermore, regulatory bodies have been supportive towards the growing class of CD47-targeting therapies, as suggested by the recent IND clearances and the awarding of drug designations. FDA granted the fast track designation to PT217, a bispecific antibody targeting CD47 and DLL3, in April 2024, while China’s NMPA also accepted Immuneonco’s clinical trial application to conduct pivotal phase 3 clinical studies for its CD47 inhibitor IMM-01, in combination with the PD-1 Inhibitor tislelizumab. All these factors indicate that the CD47 market is expanding rapidly and is expected to grow further due to the rising incidence of cancer, which is projected to increase in the coming years.

Additionally, the involvement of multiple pharmaceutical companies in the field of CD47-targeted immunotherapy has spurred growth in clinical research. Various organizations, hospitals, and centers, such as The First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University, Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, and Zhejiang Cancer Hospital, are conducting clinical trials to address cancer-related ailments.

In summary, immunotherapy targeting the CD47 protein has emerged as a breakthrough therapy in cancer management, demonstrating promising responses in patients. Although no therapies have yet been approved for the commercial market, several CD47-targeted immunotherapies are anticipated to enter the market soon, driven by a surge in clinical trials and research in this area. Currently, the United States leads the CD47 immunotherapy sector; however, developing countries like China are increasingly engaging in numerous preclinical and clinical studies in this domain, fueled by technological advancements, a rising cancer patient population, and expanding collaborations.

