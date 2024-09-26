Aduro Clean Technologies to Present Innovative Hydrochemolytic™ Technology at the International Refining & Petroleum Conference (IRPC) 2024, Houston, Texas

LONDON, Ontario, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQX: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced its participation in the International Refining & Petroleum Conference 2024 (IRPC).



In the 15th Session entitled Circular Economy / Chemical Recycling, Eric Appelman, Chief Revenue Officer at Aduro, will join a panel discussion and present “Hydrochemolytic™ Technology: a cost-effective alternative to pyrolysis for the chemical recycling of mixed plastic waste”. His presentation will compare HCT with pyrolysis technologies, highlighting how HCT addresses key challenges associated with pyrolysis.

Appelman will also discuss a recent patent filing related to a new process for producing BTX (benzene, toluene, and xylene) platform chemicals from waste plastics and renewable oils. This novel approach, currently being developed by Aduro, transforms difficult-to-recycle materials into high-value chemical precursors used in the petrochemical industry, reinforcing the company’s position as an innovator in sustainable chemical recycling.

The IRPC, known for shaping the future of the petrochemical and refining industries, provides an ideal platform and great opportunity for Aduro to engage with industry leaders. The conference offers market insights and showcases groundbreaking innovations like Hydrochemolytic™ Technology, which presents a sustainable alternative to traditional recycling methods. Participation at this event underscores the company’s commitment to driving the petrochemical sector toward a circular economy.

The conference scheduled for October 3rd and 4th, 2024 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Greenway Plaza in Houston, Texas, offers market insight from industry leaders and highlights technology innovations that help shape the industry. The two-day conference and exhibition provide a high-level technical forum for key players in the global petrochemical and refinery sector to meet, share knowledge, and learn about best practices and the latest industry advances. For more information about the Conference, please visit https://hpirpc.com.

Attendees are invited to visit us on our Booth 210 to meet Eric Appelman and Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development, and learn more about the Company and its Hydrochemolytic™ technology and discover how Aduro is driving the advancement of chemical recycling. Engage with the team and gain deeper insights into the company's commitment to creating a sustainable and circular economy.

