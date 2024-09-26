LifeVantage Completes Successful Human Clinical Trial with New GLP-1 System for Activated Weight Loss* †

Breakthrough study paves the way for innovative, science-driven weight management solutions designed to activate optimal health at the cellular level*

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, has completed its randomized, 12-week human clinical trial evaluating the efficacy of its innovative GLP-1 system for weight management. The study was conducted to explore the system’s potential to activate GLP-1 in users and support their health goals. * †

The clinical trial, which began in mid-June 2024, involved 60 participants and was designed to assess the impact the innovative two-product system has on weight management, food cravings, and overall well-being, among other factors. * †

Participants were divided into three groups to evaluate the system's effects under different conditions, comparing the product system alone, the product system combined with diet and exercise guidance, and a control group, over the course of the three-month period.

“We are thrilled to have completed this key phase of our research and for the results we are seeing with these products,” said Lisa Barnes, Vice President of Research, Development & Regulatory at LifeVantage. “The data from this human clinical shows a remarkable ability of our unique two-product system to address weight management challenges through the natural activation of the health-supporting hormone, GLP-1. We remain confident that our science-backed approach will provide innovative solutions to meet the growing demand for effective, naturally supported weight management.” * †

Results of the human clinical trial will be shared with LifeVantage Consultants at Market Connect in Kansas City, October 11-12, 2024, where the system will be revealed.

“We continually invest in research to make sure we always deliver on our promise of having products that activate the body’s natural processes, restoring health where it matters most,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO. “Our team has worked tirelessly for over a year on this system to ensure our Consultants can approach this market with confidence in the efficacy of these products. There has never been a better time to be a LifeVantage Consultant and build a business with us. I couldn’t be more proud of what we are building together.”*

The completion of this human clinical trial, as well as the completion of the in vitro study announced earlier this month, represents a significant milestone in company efforts to expand its portfolio of activation products designed to support health at the cellular level. The soon to be released product system activates production of the GLP-1 hormone to not only support weight management, but also metabolic health and long-term well-being. * †

For further information about LifeVantage and Activation, please visit LifeVantage.com .

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and probiotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, IC Bright®, Daily Wellness, Rise AM, Reset PM, and D3+ dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products and Liquid Collagen. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs and Axio®, its nootropic energy drink mixes. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.*

Public Relations Contact:

Jennifer Rumble, CerconeBrownCompany

(704) 923-6378

jrumble@cerconebrown.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

†Results may vary. This product should be used in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise. Consult with a healthcare provider before starting any weight loss program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.