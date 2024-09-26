Aja Health and Wellness Inc. (Formerly Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.) Begins Trading on the TSX-V Under Symbol AJA

Not for dissemination in the United States of America



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aja Health and Wellness Inc. (formerly Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.) ("AJA" or the "Company") (TSXV:AJA) announces that it has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the symbol "AJA", following successful completion of the previously announced transaction with AJA Health and Wellness Ltd., AJA Therapeutics Inc., and Assured Diagnosis Inc. (the "Transaction").

The Company also announces that it has changed its fiscal year-end to December 31 from the current fiscal year-end of September 30. The change in year-end has been made to align the Company's financial reporting with the financial reporting of AJA Health and Wellness Ltd. and Assured Diagnosis Inc., which were acquired by the Company pursuant to the Transaction.

